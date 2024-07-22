Nigerian Judy Austin is in the news again over marital issues, but this time, it has nothing to do with her current husband, Yul Edochie

A video of Judy Austin's ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, calling her out has gone viral as he accused the actress of denying him access to his kids

Emmanuel Obasi stated that it's been over ten years since he last saw his 16 and 14-year-old kids, which he had with Judy

Nollywood actress Judy Austin, the second wife of movie star Yul Edochie, was recently called out by a man named Emmanuel Obasi.

According to Emmanuel Obasi, Judy Austin is his ex-wife and the mother of his two kids. He slammed the actress for denying him access to his children for over ten years.

Nollywood actress Judy Austin recently trended online after a video of a man claiming to be her ex-husband called her out.

Source: Instagram

The father of two accused Judy Austin of maltreating his kids. He claims that the 16 and the 14-year-old do not live with Judy and her current husband, Yul Edochie and are treated as second-class citizens by their mother.

"She can do anything for money" - Obasi

In the trending clip, Emmanuel Obasi alleged that Judy Austin is dangerous and unfit to take care of his kids.

He noted that his upbringing matters so much to him and has been striving to be a part of his children's lives, but their mother has been denying him access to them.

Obasi said he can't remember the last night he went without thinking of his kids. Legit.ng recalls when Judy Austin opened up about her previous marriage to Emmanuel Obasi and how it ended.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video made by Judy Austin's ex

See some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@real.susylicious:

"Why did Judy even marry a man like this??? Poor Worwor man."

@badihash:

"So over ten years she is separated why hating on her."

@thebodycarestreet:

"Na her ex husband be this?? No wonder she dey see Yul like Bradley Cooper."

@andra_oscar:

"He might not even be that old……He must have been going through a lot."

@jairoqushpappi:

"How this man manage get Judy."

@yuljudy4eva:

"Judy how did you marry this kind of okongwoewwww may fans paid him to come n do this cos they saw yul n seyi pic, they're threatened."

@melanin_ruth_:

"Yul return his kids!!! W!cked pastor."

@queen_izzyy1:

"The question is where you in their life when the wife and kids needed you the most, Una sabi open camera well well talk rubbish."

@X_DailyTrends:

"If he has been a responsible father, he should not be denied access to his kids. He should go to court, some issues must not be brought to social media."

@AkporieO64324:

"Abeg how old is d Judy that has teenage children, when did she get married and to this man???? Was she bethroted? So she has 4kids now? Yul!!!"

@HendrixPappi:

"Oga approach the court and stop shouting on the camera."

May Edochie’s lawyer slams Yul’s remarks

Legit.ng earlier reacted that May's attorney came prepared for Yul Edochie after his recent videos on marriage.

During a podcast interview, the upcoming preacher claimed that one could always walk out of a marriage if it was not working, regardless of the number of times.

In response to Yul's viral views, May's lawyer revealed that the filmmaker did contrary to his claims during his martial saga, spurring reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng