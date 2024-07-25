Yhemo Lee Wows Fans With Official Proposal Video to Lover: “Thank You for Giving Me Another Chance”
- Nollywood actor Yhemo Lee has shared an official video of his proposal to his lover of many years, Thayour
- In the clip, he made several vows to the ebony skinned lady as he asked her to be his wife in a romantic atmosphere
- Yhemo Lee also shared his expectations as he and his lover prepare to get married in a yet to be announced date
Nightclub owner, Idowu Adeyemi, professionally known as Yhemo Lee, has officially announced that he was set to quit the bachelors club and get married to his lover Thayour.
Legit.ng had reported that the proposal video of the lovers had leaked and fans were happy for him.
In a new video circulating online, which was officially released by the businessman, he was on his knees when he thanked Thaypour for giving him a second chance.
He promised to love her for the rest of his life as he gave her the lovely ring.
Yhemo Lee asks question
In the recording, Yhemo Lee asked if Thayour was going to give him amazing children, which he has always wanted.
The bride to be, who was obviously happy about the proposal, flaunted her ring to the delight of guests at the event.
Recall that a video of the aso ebi to be used for the couple's wedding had leaked a few weeks ago.
Below is the video:
Reactions trail Yhemo Lee's new video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the official video shared by Yhemo Lee. Here are some of the comments below:
@iamnasboi:
"I no get another work, my own na to dey smile like mumu, congratulations."
@deyemitheactor:
"Congratulations bruh! "
@dee_jay_val:
"Congratulations my Leader. Make I go learn 70billion dance moves.. Oblee."
@tifealawoya:
"Online in-laws love you guys."
@vanessa__cee:
"Congratulationssss my people."
@brightcutz:
"All the Akinola family from Ayeka KTP Ondo st said you’re highly welcome."
@biggest_georgia:
"Chai omo water comot my eyes .. congratulations Eko."
@officerwoos:
"Con Con Congratulations Mr and Mrs Eko!"
@theadewale:
"Congratulations blessings upon blessings ‼️"
@dejoke____a:
"This is a huge step to forever…. Congratulations olowo Eko ati iyawo e ."
Yhemo Lee's lover speaks about proposal
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Thayour, the newly engaged fiancée of nightlife influencer, said she always knew they would end up together.
This came after he proposed to her in a romantic atmosphere.
Shortly after he proposed to her, she made it known to their friends in the gathering that he always knew that she would end up being his wife.
