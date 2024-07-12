Nollywood actress Binta Ayo Mogaji has shared her experience as an actress in an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo

In the recording, she noted that she produced a movie in 2003 and invested N4.1 million but didn't get back her money

The veteran also spoke extensively about her love life and how she had a child when she was 40 years old

Veteran Nollywood actress Binta Ayo Mogaji granted a rare interview where she spoke about her love life and career.

The movie act was a guest of her colleague, Biola Bayo on her podcast Talk to B. According to her, she had her only child when she was 40 years old.

At the time, she didn't want to get married and the father of her son was also not interested in getting married as well.

The film star said she had only one fallopian tube then, as the other one was cut off when she had an ectopic pregnancy.

Mogaji noted that the operation conducted to remove the pregnancy took seven to nine hours, and some of her colleagues were with her in the hospital. Some had started crying because the doctor said she might not make it.

Mogaji speaks about her career

Speaking about her career, the veteran noted that she started earning money in October 1980, however, her mother wanted her to take up a bank job which she turned down.

The actress revealed that she produced a movie in 2003 and invested N4.1 million, but she didn't get back her investment.

Mogaji speaks about her love life

Also speaking about her love life, she noted that she fell in love, but her partner was abusive.

He physically abused her, and she couldn't stay at home with him without a third party. The thespian advised ladies to leave any relationship once their partner becomes abusive.

Recall that Bayo had also interviewed other actresses, including Olaide Oyedeji.

See the video here:

