Binta Ayo Mogaji Spills Details About her Career & Love Life: "I Turned Down Bank Job Mum Got me"
- Nollywood actress Binta Ayo Mogaji has shared her experience as an actress in an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo
- In the recording, she noted that she produced a movie in 2003 and invested N4.1 million but didn't get back her money
- The veteran also spoke extensively about her love life and how she had a child when she was 40 years old
Veteran Nollywood actress Binta Ayo Mogaji granted a rare interview where she spoke about her love life and career.
The movie act was a guest of her colleague, Biola Bayo on her podcast Talk to B. According to her, she had her only child when she was 40 years old.
At the time, she didn't want to get married and the father of her son was also not interested in getting married as well.
The film star said she had only one fallopian tube then, as the other one was cut off when she had an ectopic pregnancy.
Mogaji noted that the operation conducted to remove the pregnancy took seven to nine hours, and some of her colleagues were with her in the hospital. Some had started crying because the doctor said she might not make it.
Mogaji speaks about her career
Speaking about her career, the veteran noted that she started earning money in October 1980, however, her mother wanted her to take up a bank job which she turned down.
The actress revealed that she produced a movie in 2003 and invested N4.1 million, but she didn't get back her investment.
Mogaji speaks about her love life
Also speaking about her love life, she noted that she fell in love, but her partner was abusive.
He physically abused her, and she couldn't stay at home with him without a third party. The thespian advised ladies to leave any relationship once their partner becomes abusive.
Recall that Bayo had also interviewed other actresses, including Olaide Oyedeji.
See the video here:
Reactions trail Binta Ayo Mogaji's interview
Legit.ng compiled some reactions of fans about the interview. Here are they below:
@oluwatoyin1094:
"Very eloquent, her spoken English is so clean."
@beloved_3019:
"Let me hear someone say education is a scam . Mama is so eloquent and intelligent."
@juliusesther59:
"Just here admiring how she speaks."
@o.y.e.l.o.la:
"To think I know the story mummy Ademide, he’s now a big boy no now."
@beebs_amala:
"If you watch Mama insurance gather here she speak so well."
@trendytee_world:
"Blessed grandma, it's her fluency and composite for me."
@ladybe___:
"Chai. This ectopic pregnancy almost took my sister's life in 2017.. But Mercy said No..God brought her back and the doctor said 'This Woman is a miracle."
@adenims_stitches:
"She speaks sooo well and clean fluently on both."
@aadedoyin:
"My Woman crush anyday anytime."
@tiwa_pearl12:
"I love this Mummy. May you live long Ma."
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng