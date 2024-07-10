A lady had shared a video telling netizens she was coming to Nigeria to do her hair and go back to America

The lady said she would visit a salon in Lagos and also return to the US after spending just one day

She has shared a follow-up video showing the hairstyle she got at a Lagos salon where she spent N71,000

A lady flew into Nigeria from the United States of America, USA just to get her hair done.

She posted a video detailing her journey from the USA to Nigeria, showing her landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The lady got her hair done in Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/Crystal Diamond.

Source: UGC

Crystal Diamond said she was going to spend only a day in Nigeria before going back to the USA.

She has now shared a follow-up video showing herself at a salon in Lagos, where she got her hair done.

After calculating the total amount she spent at the Lagos salon to have her hair and nails done, Diamond said she parted with N71,000.

Many salonists were attending to her at the same time as she was apparently in a hurry to return to the US.

More interesting is the fact Diamond has returned to the US, according to the new video she posted.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travels to Lagos to make her hair

@Hajjajo said:

"What is so hard in saying murtala mohammed airport. You look smart do better."

@KaTe said:

"Plus your flight fee how is it cheap?"

@shazzyblossom said:

"Pray first and ask God why you really mad."

@Nourishment Lives Here commented:

"I"m literally here seconds after you posted, been waiting for this update!!"

@Angie said:

"They did an amazing job honestly."

Lady braids her hair by herself

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who resides in the UK said she did not accept to pay N140,000 just to braid her hair once.

The lady, Maureen Chidimma, said she decided to braid her hair by herself as she could not afford the amount charged.

In a trending TikTok video, Maureen showed her followers how she braided her hair, which looked cute.

Source: Legit.ng