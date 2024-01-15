Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji has stated some of the things she passed through in an interview with Biola Bayo

She said that she has had five CS, and she lost her first daughter who had an infection and was born premature

The actress added that a blogger claimed that her substance intake killed her first daughter

Nollywood actress and content creator Olaide Oyedeji has been through a lot in the number of years she has been on earth. The mother of four recounted some of her challenges with Biola Bayo on her podcast Talk to B.

Legit.ng had reported that Oyedeji had given reasons for undergoing body enhancement. According to her, she was body shamed because of her shape and the trolling continued after she had her body fixed.

Olaide Oyedeji recounts losing first child. Photo credit @officialolideoyedeji

Source: Instagram

Narrating her ordeal, the content creator explained that she lost her first daughter at an early age. She said that the girl was born premature and she had an infection.

Clarifying the rumour that was agog about her a few years ago, Olaide said that a particular blogger allegedly claimed that her substance intake was what affected her baby and eventually led to her death.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She refuted the rumour and stated that she was pained to hear such a tale because of what she went through taking care of her baby.

The woman who likes flaunting her body also stated that it was her deceased daughter who gave her her German documents and made her stay aboard an easy thing.

Olaide Oyedeji says she had five CS

Speaking further, Olaide said that she had five surgical operations while having her children.

The actress lamented that her first child didn't live long and she didn't enjoy life. She said that a tube was passed through her tummy to feed her.

See the video here:

Fans react to what Olaide Oyedeji said

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@ferraribongkem:

"5 CS. Na man you be. I had just 1 na only God save me."

@pearlstone_confectionery:

"Oh noooi am so sorry if I have take some of your actions for granted."

@adebimpetty:

"5 CS, mama Abike you're a champion and a strong woman."

@akaomoakin:

"5 CS me that did one self cant still get myself , you are a strong woman."

@_henryogbonna:

"This is one of your best. I enjoyed every bit of it. Guys! Troop in en masse and watch this episode. E too sweet. Big ups aunty B."

@foalexis_business_venture:

"I cried while watching this interview on tube. I really feel her pain."

@_chantelion:

"Hmmm… it’s well."

@sparklingbeehair:

"Absolutely interesting. Still watching. i was patiently waiting for 6pm."

@motunrayo5050:

"Coming back from YouTube with my swollen eyes. But fr sis Laide story really touched my heart and I must say social media has done her strong thing, you guys should learn how to love this life no hard."

@koyinsola_yeyeoge:

"The only time people sympathize is when celebrities come out to say their stories that doesn’t stop some fools from talking down on them like they’re not humans too. God this is so pathetic."

Olaide Oyedeji pleads as she undergoes second surgery in Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that Oyedeji had asked Nigerians to pray for her after she went for her second operation.

While she was in Nigeria, she decided to have her body fixed to enhance her shape.

She said that people should still pray for her even if they feel she does not deserve it.

Source: Legit.ng