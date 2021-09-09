Veteran Nollywood actress Ayo Mogaji has a son with colleague, Jibola Dabo, but not many people are aware

The two movie stars are proud parents to a young man who identifies himself as Ademide Mogaji Dabo

Legit.ng recently sighted some heartwarming family photos posted on Instagram by the young man

Veteran Nollywood actress Binta Ayo Mogaji isn’t one known to bare her personal life on social media as many colleagues do.

Perhaps, this is why a lot of fans, supporters and even newbies in the entertainment industry do not know that she once briefly dated colleague Jibola Dabo and they even have a son together.

Meet Ademide, Ayo Mogaji’s only child with actor Jibola Dabo. Photo: @ademidemogaji

Source: Instagram

In interviews given in the past, the respected actress has had to debunk rumours of getting married to Dabo. Mogaji has always made it clear that they only have a child together.

Well, while the parents have tried to keep their affairs away from the eyes of the public, their son, Ademide, proudly shows them off on his social media page.

Legit.ng recently came across the Instagram page of the young man and in his bio, he tagged the official handles of his parents.

Some weeks ago, Ademide also shared some heartwarming photos on his page in which he was spotted with his mum and dad.

See the post below:

A further look at his page shows that Ademide has dedicated posts to his mother on several occasions but hardly shares pictures of his dad. See some of his posts below:

Is Ademide trailing the career path of his parents?

From indications, Ademide is likely not going to follow the career path of his parents who are both active in the Nigerian movie industry.

Ademide has an interest in basketball, music among other creative activities.

