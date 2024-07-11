A Nigerian lady has narrated how she got her passport and Canadian visa when she wanted to relocate abroad

The lady said it took her three days to get her international passport and that of her baby who she travelled with

They have since arrived in Canada where she has reunited with her husband, and she has shared her inspiring story

A Nigerian lady has relocated to Canada to be with her husband, and she travelled with her child.

The lady shared a story on TikTok noting that she got her international passport and that of her baby within three days.

The lady and her baby got their Nigerian passports within three days. Photo credit: TikTok/@onlyonomecoco and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

However, it took her a long time with several twists and turns before their Canadian visas were released.

According to @onlyonomecoco, she applied for visas for herself and her child but it was denied in July 2023.

She applied again and it was approved but she did not know because she failed to check her portal.

Contacting Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

It was later in April that she checked the portal after contacting the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and she found out their visas were approved.

She found out that the date for the submission of their passport for stamping at the Canadian embassy had passed.

After several twists, they were issued the visas and they have now travelled to Canada to be with her husband.

Lady becomes a Canadian resident

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada and graduated a year ago became a permanent resident of the North American country.

The lady, Oluwakanyisola Onikoyi Deckon, has also bought two cars and a house after getting a job with the Canada Revenue Agency.

In a TikTok video, Oluwakanyinsola also showed off an engagement ring, indicating that she may soon be getting married.

