Eniola Badmus has celebrated the President of the federal republic of Nigeria as he marks his one-year in office

In a post made by the actress, she praised him for a job well done and prayed for his success in the coming years

Fans were quick to visit her comment section to pray for her as they wished her what Nigerians were going through

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has generated massive reactions after she marked the first anniversary of the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's in office.

The movie star, who has been an ardent supporter of the president, took to social media to post a video of the anniversary celebration with lawmakers.

According to her, the president had done well for Nigerians in the first year of office.

Badmus wishes Tinubu success

Gbogbo bigs girls, who bagged a political appointment, recently wrote in the caption of her post that the president will continue to lead Nigerians well in the coming years.

Speaking about the dedication of the president, she praised him for his commitment as she explained that his leadership has brought progress to the country.

See the video here:

How fan reacted to the video

Legit.ng captured the reactions of some fans about the video. Here are some of them below:

@dezzymilli:

"May the condition of Nigeria today be your portion in your generation to come."

@magnificentjosh:

"His time will not be hard for me."

@apf_records:

"May your life be sweet as Nigeria Economy."

@aaderibigberahmon:

"Why you wait make all of us sleep before you post am."

@kehindeoyebade:

"Your time will not hard for me and my generation and God bless Nigeria."

@marcillinaadegboro:

"I honestly don't blame you as the current market price of food item is not ur business...u shall definately get your reward one way or another."

@its_s_authentic:

"Why midnight posting? U go still see d comment u avoiding b4 day break."

@benefitfashions:

"Naija shall stand tall."

@nikkypinkky_fabrics:

"God bless the federal Republic of Nigeria."

@beautyby_babra:

"His period will bring joy and gladness, money , wealth to me and loved ones . Amen."

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Eniola Badmus, who is a staunch Tinubu supporter, followed his campaign train to Calabar.

Badmus shared a photo with the APC presidential candidate, and it went viral, attracting insults from Nigerians.

After hours of trolling, the actress caved in and deleted the photo, but Nigerians still camped in another photo and continued the dragging.

