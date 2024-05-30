Mohbad's father was sighted singing and dancing joyfully in church amid the controversy surrounding his son's death

He was given the microphone to lead the praise and worship session as the congregation danced excitedly

The video had spurred reactions from fans who were not comfortable with the act, as many slammed him

Joseph Aloba, father of late singer, Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad seemed to have as moved from seeking justice for his late song going by a video sighted online.

Legit.ng had reported that Aloba had claimed that Wunmi had a hand in the death of his son. He shared details of the leaked video audio between his late son and his widow.

In the viral video, Aloba was the rave of the moment in his church as he took over the microphone to sing.

Mohbad's father dances in church amid controversy surrounding his son's death. Photo credit @mohbad_dad

The man, who released a song recently, thrilled congregants with his lyrics and music prowess as he also danced to entertain people.

Singing songs from deep spiritual worship, many couldn't stand on their feet without moving to the rhyme of the music.

People spray Aloba

In the viral recording, the congregants made money rain on Joseph Aloba as someone, who had a great resemblance with him, assisted him to pick the cash.

Below is the video:

Video of Joseph Aloba spurs reactions

Legit.ng captured some reactions of fans about the video. Here are they below:

@abidemi04:

"Baba Moh go bill you kpai for any carpentry work now o."

@turexbeauty_:

"All baba wanted was his son’s lifestyle. Enjoy the moment sir."

@mzzsholz:

"Celebrity mourner."

@damikellz:

"If he loved singing so much, why didn’t he enter the studio with his son when he was alive??? Why wait till his demise?"

@callmepowei:

"This is what he wanted Baba as you have collected your glory back,oya bury your son."

@iamvickianna:

"Daddy moh e no fit better for you."

@fadipeadetutu:

"Oshey agba celebrity mourner."

@morenikeawomolo:

"DNA will be done when Liam is 18yrs and above when he will be old enough to handle his dad's properties and inheritance. Jossy will never be the one to handle it, if he does, Liam will be left with nothing by the time he grew up."

@yursycakes_store:

"Agba mourner."

@ifecrystals:

"Ahh,o ma shey ooooo.Your son is still in the morgue...En jo ijo Eleya."

