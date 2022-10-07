Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has faced backlash for publicly declaring support for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu

Despite the criticism, Badmus has not relented in her support, as she recently took to social media to rejoice over the politician's return

On her Instagram story, Badmus celebrated while mixed reactions greeted Asiwaju's return on social media

Ever since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his intention to run for presidency under the All Progressives Congress (APC), different reactions have taken over social media.

The politician has been out of the country for a while and his return from the United Kingdom ignited joy in Eniola Badmus, one of the many Nigerian celebrities supporting him.

Eniola Badmus expressed joy at Asiwaju's return to Nigeria Photo credit: @eniola_badmus/@pledgetv

Source: Instagram

The actress took to her Instagram story channel with a celebratory post indicating that the father figure of the APC is back in town.

"Our daddy is back #BAT2023 @oficialasiwajubat@seyitinubu."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the photo below:

Eniola Badmus celebrates Tinubu's return Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Other reactions to Asiwaju Tinubu's return

Legit.ng gathered the following comments online:

symply.estar:

"This man is forcing young and healthy on us."

kikiinterior:

"Coat and face cap won't make you younger "

john_sage11:

"It can easily see that these are the lots that are causing so much problems for us in this country."

iizzyypp2.0:

"Obidients don force am return b4 full dose, 1month time now he will go back."

fertility_matterz:

"They’re already treating him as a president they don forget say bubu still dey."

_sammyace:

"Shey na the Mr macaroni wey Dey ride bicycle few days ago be this..He Dey struggle to move legki gbogbo yin pare"

_skyy.lar:

"Why is he wearing suit tho? The pressure is getting wesser"

_jnr_ali:

"You have not even won presidency but you are already traveling to another man’s land for medical checkup . You built Lagos like you claim but couldn’t Atleast make the healthcare there top notch. #THEIVES"

Eniola Badmus celebrates Senator Remi Tinubu on birthday

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, clocked 62, and she was well celebrated.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus, who is the senator's goddaughter, made the day special by showering her with beautiful gifts, cake, flowers, and other items.

Badmus shared a video on her page that showed off all the gifts and the moment she arrived the celebrant's house.

Source: Legit.ng