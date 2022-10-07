Global site navigation

“Our Daddy Is Back”: Eniola Badmus Rejoices As Asiwaju Tinubu Returns From UK Trip
Celebrities

“Our Daddy Is Back”: Eniola Badmus Rejoices As Asiwaju Tinubu Returns From UK Trip

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has faced backlash for publicly declaring support for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu
  • Despite the criticism, Badmus has not relented in her support, as she recently took to social media to rejoice over the politician's return
  • On her Instagram story, Badmus celebrated while mixed reactions greeted Asiwaju's return on social media

Ever since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his intention to run for presidency under the All Progressives Congress (APC), different reactions have taken over social media.

The politician has been out of the country for a while and his return from the United Kingdom ignited joy in Eniola Badmus, one of the many Nigerian celebrities supporting him.

Actress Eniola Badmus and Tinubu
Eniola Badmus expressed joy at Asiwaju's return to Nigeria Photo credit: @eniola_badmus/@pledgetv
Source: Instagram

The actress took to her Instagram story channel with a celebratory post indicating that the father figure of the APC is back in town.

"American store in Banana Island": Davido brags in video as Eniola Badmus supplies his home with abroad needs

"Our daddy is back #BAT2023 @oficialasiwajubat@seyitinubu."

See the photo below:

Actress Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus celebrates Tinubu's return Photo credit: @eniola_badmus
Source: Instagram

Other reactions to Asiwaju Tinubu's return

Legit.ng gathered the following comments online:

symply.estar:

"This man is forcing young and healthy on us."

kikiinterior:

"Coat and face cap won't make you younger "

john_sage11:

"It can easily see that these are the lots that are causing so much problems for us in this country."

iizzyypp2.0:

"Obidients don force am return b4 full dose, 1month time now he will go back."

fertility_matterz:

"They’re already treating him as a president they don forget say bubu still dey."

_sammyace:

"Shey na the Mr macaroni wey Dey ride bicycle few days ago be this..He Dey struggle to move legki gbogbo yin pare"

_skyy.lar:

"Mercy should just stay mute": Reactions as actress' Adekaz showers 1st wife with sweet words on birthday

"Why is he wearing suit tho? The pressure is getting wesser"

_jnr_ali:

"You have not even won presidency but you are already traveling to another man’s land for medical checkup . You built Lagos like you claim but couldn’t Atleast make the healthcare there top notch. #THEIVES"

Eniola Badmus celebrates Senator Remi Tinubu on birthday

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, clocked 62, and she was well celebrated.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus, who is the senator's goddaughter, made the day special by showering her with beautiful gifts, cake, flowers, and other items.

Badmus shared a video on her page that showed off all the gifts and the moment she arrived the celebrant's house.

Source: Legit.ng

