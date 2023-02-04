Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus recently took to social media to share the news of her latest appointment in the APC

The Omo Ghetto actress bagged a new political position in Tinubu and Shettima's campaign team as a member of the creative arts

Badmus shared a letter confirming her appointment via her Instastory channel but stayed mum on her main Instagram page

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus appears to have temporarily shelved her career as a movie star to focus on the upcoming general elections.

The actress who has been vocal about her support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently bagged a fresh appointment on his campaign team.

Actress Eniola Badmus finally bags appointment weeks to election. Photo: @eniola_badmus

Taking to her Instasotry channel with the news, the Omo Ghetto movie star revealed that she was appointed to the Tinubu/Shettima campaign committee as a member of creative arts.

“On behalf of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PPC), I humbly wish to inform you of your nomination to serve as Member of the above Directorate. I am to add that your nomination to serve in this capacity is voluntary and a clarion call to National duty. We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.” an official appointment letter signed by secretary of the presidential campaign council, RT. Hon James Abiodun Faleke, read in part.

Check out a screenshot as sighted on her Instastory page below:

Eniola Badmus shares appointment letter. Photo: @eniola_badmus

Eniola Badmus deletes viral campaign photo with Tinubu

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Eniola Badmus who is a staunch Tinubu supporter followed his campaign train to Calabar.

Badmus shared a photo with the APC presidential candidate and it went viral attracting insults from Nigerians.

After hours of trolling, the actress caved in and deleted the photo, but Nigerians still camped in another photo and continued the dragging.

One IG user who bashed the actress wrote:

E no go beta 4 anybody wey wan force this man on Nigerians. A country of highly intelligent people to be led by this far gone man."

