Queen Dami has shown that she has time for the people telling her to leave Portable, her lover for another man

In a video she posted on her page, she kept sealed lips but used Zazu's song to reply them as she danced joyfully

In the caption of her post, she noted that the real was not perfect as she sent her haters to the gallows

Queen Dami, the widow of late Alaafin of Oyo seemed not ready to leave her new-found lover, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile anytime soon.

The lady has been advised to dump Zazu for a better man, in reaction to their advice, she made a video with the singer's song.

In the clip, Portable's song where he was cursing his enemies was playing in the background. Dami danced provocatively and shook her backside without uttering a word.

Queen Dami replies critics. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@officiaqeen_dami

Source: Instagram

Dami sends haters to the gallows

The lady, who has been spending quality time with Portable, wrote in the caption of her post that what was real wasn't perfect.

Recall that amid the advice she has been receiving from fans, Dami and Portable have been flirting with each other.

They don't shy away from interacting hastily online.

See the post here:

How fans react to the video

Relations have trailed the clip by Dami in reply to her distractors. Here are some of the comments below:

@temitope_igwe:

"We learn everyday..Sometimes we can still learn from a fool."

@big_terryhk.xx:

"Opor o."

@portablebaeby:

"Alayo love."

@wendex52:

"You are too beautiful to be an option to a man. Please get your own husband."

@ogbon_blogger:

"This smile resembles like portable just left."

@mojiitunu:

"Pretty baby Aya zeh."

@xpensiv_laphunky_ann:

"A Queen I stan."

@queen_harikeade:

"Abike kan bai."

@yusluvbedee:

"Thank you for loving our portable okunrin abirooo soon."

Queen Dami visits Lege's dating show

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Lege Miami had a dating show, and the widowed queen of the late Alaafin of Oyo was his guest.

Queen Dami said she was ready to settle down with another man.

Lege, in a viral video from his Instagram Live, told her to move back and turn on the light so that he and others can see her full form.

Source: Legit.ng