Eniola Badmus is a staunch Tinubu supporter and the actress followed his campaign train to Calabar

Badmus shared a photo with the APC presidential candidate and it went viral attracting insults from Nigerians

After hours of trolling, the actress caved in and deleted the photo, but Nigerians still camped in another photo and continued the dragging

After what seemed like hours of dragging, trolling and insults, Eniola Badmus had no choice but to delete her photo with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate.

The actress who went with the politician's train to campaign in Calabar had shared a photo she took with him on her page and as expected, netizens rained curses and insults on her.

Nigerians drag Eniola Badmus for deleting photo with Tinubu Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

The viral post has been taken down by the actress, but it didn't stop people from going to her photos from the campaign to insult and drag her.

See the deleted post below:

Check out the other photo of the actress that Nigerians moved on to with the drags and insults:

Nigerians react to Eniola Badmus deleting viral photo

instabusinessman_vincent:

"E no go beta 4 anybody wey wan force this man on Nigerians. A country of highly intelligent people to be led by this far gone man."

shette__ys:

"I still don’t understand why people con hate Eniola dis days she has lost all respect."

keishawesley1_:

"Why is she always deleting‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️… Omo mhennn babe need to own her decisions with her full chest ooo."

nolimitruby1:

"She’s confused asf anywhere belle face."

official_evanston77:

"Eniola you no dy shame with this garment of failure when you wear so ??"

chineyduru:

"Nw u don remove dt man pic, thought u were proud? Selfish beings wit her bend bend leg. Mtchewww na God go p**ish all of una."

clement_ogbu:

"All is in vain. God won't allow us to go thru this for the 2nd time. "

ba_ka_re_:

"You really got The most difficult job in the whole world right now sis."

Source: Legit.ng