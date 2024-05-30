Pastor Tobi Adegboyegba has shared his side of the story in the DNA saga involving him, footballer Kayode Onarewaju and his estranged wife

The clergy was a guest on Daddy Freeze's podcast where he spoke about his involvement in the case

He thanked God for shielding him from the wrath of Nigerians as he gave out N15million to businesses

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the alleged DNA conducted of footballer Kayode Olanrewaju and his estranged wife, Ezinne Dora's kids.

Legit.ng had reported that Adegboyega had shared a cryptic message in the heat of the DNA between the footballer and his ex-wife.

Speaking on Daddy's Freeze's live podcast, the clergyman said that God has shielded him from Nigerians. He added that Nigerians have being entertaining themselves with all the rumour, but he was not ready to fight any story.

Pastor Adegboyega shares money

While on the podcast, he made a giveaway of N15million to 15 business owners. According to him, his goal was to reach out to the poor and change their status.

The added that the money will be given to loyal people, who have businesses or ideas that works. He boasted of not allowing distraction to take him from helping his people.

Recall that Olanrewaju has earlier cried out that the clergy had an affair with his wife. Which led to the DNA tale and his cryptic message about it.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of the clergy on Daddy Freeze show. Here are some of the comments below:

@irene_oge:

"That giveaway gave him away."

@rsk_llc:

"In Every Rumors there’s an Element of Truth….#Damagectrl."

@rasaqkehinde07:

"After you don knack our footballer wife."

@jamesuje:

"Let him share his beautiful experience with the footballers wife, was she good or not."

@ivoryedna:

"Men can be bribed but God cannot be bribed....dats all."

@beesoyeh:

"I love how Nigerians do giveaway in the midst of scandals."

@erad007:

"Why are we doing giveaway all of a sudden?"

@mc2kingdom_comedy:

"Scripted or not scripted?"

@iam_bilz:

"No use money do cover up."

@shoemanluxury:

"The werey freeze say him dey among successful people from Ibadan. Dey play. Self praise."

@grin_gu_ru:

"Use secs of your time to thank God for waking you up today."

@notalive_22:

"Omo I alwsye have this thinking!!! I might be wrong !!! But u are being called out for something!! And the next thing u running give away there’s a 70% chance u did it."

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega marks birthday in club

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adegboyega marked his birthday in a club, sparking reactions on social media. The clergyman was seen with several of his church members, mostly youths, at the club.

They happily rapped to a song in a clip, using their phones to record the moment.

