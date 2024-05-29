Actor Aki has joined online users in reacting to the latest report about Nigeria reverting to its old national anthem

President Tinubu, on Wednesday, May 29, gave his approval for Nigeria to revert to the country's old anthem officially

Reacting, Aki suggested adding more colours to the Nigerian flag as well, a comment that has spurred further reactions

Like many Nigerians, Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikediezie, better known as Aki, has taken to different social media platforms to air their opinions about the newly introduced national anthem.

This comes Legit.ng recently reported that Nigeria, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, officially reverted to the old national anthem, 'Nigeria We Hail Thee,' following the passage and signing of the bill by president Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the House of Representatives passed the bill last week, while the Senate on Tuesday, May 28, also backed the bill, which was signed into law on Wednesday by the President.

Aki reacts to old national anthem

The movie star suggested adding more colours to the country flag in a comment on Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut's page.

He wrote:

"Can we also add some other colours to the green white green?"

See a screenshot of Aki's comment below:

Netizens react to Aki's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trail actor Aki's post, read them below:

mcmo200:

"@chineduikedieze Lmao, maybe add RED cos we Dey see pepper ️ like this."

v3c7or_14910:

"@chineduikedieze like Banana brown Abi ?"

dennyjoee:

"@chineduikedieze It'll really be nice."

angel_mimeee:

"Pepper red would be fine. We don really see shege."

tosinotukoya:

"@chineduikedieze like yellow, blue, black and red."

princecaleb1:

"@chineduikedieze I concur. Maybe we should also change from Nigeria to "Niger-Area"."

ayodeji.yahaya:

"@chineduikedieze like the rainbow colors."

Tinubu welcomed with tune of old anthem

Legit.ng also recently reported that president Bola Tinubu arrived at the national assembly's joint sittings of the Senate and House of Representatives.

While walking into the chamber, Tinubu was welcomed with the tune of the old and newly reintroduced national anthem.

Godswill Akpabio had earlier announced that Tinubu signed the bill restoring the old national anthem on Wednesday, May 29.

