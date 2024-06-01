More people have shared their opinions about the new national anthem that was made into law by President Bola Tinubu

Singer Terry G stated that he loves the anthem but it is quite difficult for him to learn it and it is an issue

He has not been the only one having a hard time learning the lines of the anthem and his fans reacted to his statement

Singer Terry G has complained about his tough times about learning the new national anthem.

Recall that Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2024, made the old national anthem (Nigeria We Hail Thee) composed during the country's independence in 1960 as the new one. This was a replacement for the then-current anthem (Arise O Compatriots).

Some citizens have welcomed the anthem while others are still complaining about it.

Terry G noted that he loves the new anthem but it is not easy for him to learn the lyrics. He said the solution was for him to return to school.

His fans agreed with him as they praised his musical prowess.

Fans react to Terry G's video

Some fans of the singer have reacted to his video. See a few of the comments below:

@ritabhjd:

"Go back to Starfield college."

@bugzydvinci:

"Na Super Eagles I dey pity @ng_supereagles."

@urchnike_worldwide:

"All the athletes go hear word and Olympics dey this year."

@_therealsemilore:

"Me wey never sabi the old one how I wan take sabi the new national anthem."

@iam_venzan:

"We go learn las las."

@25billiondollars:

"This is so amazing."

@jondoemic:

"Baba sign me!"

@tallest333:

"Go Ilorin Grammar School."

@kinghyguan:

"I wan remix am drop am no time."

@_ifyboi:

"Terry, you na handsome dude o. Thank God say you no pick kom kom dat year when you dey for rail dey high."

