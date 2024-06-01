Labour Party supporter and prominent member, Aisha Yesufu has reacted differently to the change in the national anthem

The popular activist and Peter Obi's supporter openly rejected the newly reintroduced old national anthem and shared a video of her action at a recent event

Aisha Yesufu's decision has generated a mixed reaction on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Aisha Yesufu, Nigerian activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, has publicly rejected the newly adopted national anthem, choosing to sit during its recitation at a recent event.

In a video shared on her X page (formerly Twitter) on Friday, May 31, Yesufu protested against the revived old national anthem; Yesufu reiterated that the new anthem was not her anthem.

She captioned the post sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, June 1, #NotMyNationalAnthem.

This happened after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law, reinstating the old anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” and banning the current "Arise, O Compatriots" national anthem of Nigeria, which was adopted in the late 1970s and is the country's second national anthem.

Nigerians react as Aisha Yesufu protests old anthem

As usual, Nigerians reacted differently as Aisha Yesufu refuses to stand during rendition of re-introduced national anthem. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions from the comment section on X.

@RITAENG1234 tweeted:

"See how the sound even bi sef."

@cbngov_akin1 tweeted:

"Useless woman. Bloody civilian. I wish I was at this event. The slap you go chop eeeehhhh."

@Luqman9_ tweeted:

"You fight isn't about Nigeria again, you just refuse to acknowledge that publicly."

@YayaOseni tweeted:

"I don't think she understands the implication."

@iconicsteve01 tweeted:

"This is a disrespect to the country though. Sorry to say."

Video surfaces online

Moment Aisha Yesufu refuses to stand up and sing the new National Anthem at an event gets many talking online.

