A TikTok user has lamented about the poor state of the economy which has affected the prices of foodstuff including egg

She shared a video calling on the attention of actress Eniola Badmus to help speak to President Tinubu since she is close to him

The lady said she wasn't resorting to insults and that she was only appealing to Eniola to consider others

A TikTok user, Munah Fortune, is not happy with the economic state of the nation and requested the assistance of Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, to help speak to President Bola Tinubu.

The lady, @munahfortune, held an egg and revealed that it cost her N250 to buy it, which is quite expensive compared to the price in the previous administration.

She said she was not going to hurl insults at Eniola as some people did when the latter was praising the achievements of the politician during his one-year-in-office celebration on May 29.

According to Munah, she doesn't insult her elders and respectfully speaking, she wanted the movie star to help intervene and speak to Tinubu because the hardship is too much.

@munahfortune noted that people are going through a lot and things are tough for them. Her praises continued for the actress as she ended her video.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the TikToker's video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the TikToker. See some of the comments below:

@fav_drjay:

"This is the most respectful direct message I’ve seen in a while."

@oliverjoh453:

"Eniola and Toyin Abraham you will ask for water and God go give you nmiri isi."

@jsp_official_:

"I even like the girl. She spoke very well."

@oluchukwu_____:

"With all the hardship wey de Nigeria, Tinubu say na national anthem be his priority. INEC chairman, e no go better for you."

@savage4dah_gram:

"Never in my life have I seen a Nigerian influencer dodge a defamation lawsuit and still deliver the memo."

@prima_donnar:

"She doesn’t care about nobody but herself and her pocket. She is selfish."

