President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the joint sittings of the Senate and House of Representatives at the national assembly.

The president arrived at the floor of the lower chamber at 12:28 pm.

Tinubu arrives National Assembly Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

While walking into the chamber, Tinubu was welcomed with the tune of the old and newly reintroduced national anthem.

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the senate, earlier announced that Tinubu signed the bill on the return of the old national anthem on Wednesday, May 29.

Source: Legit.ng