BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives National Assembly, Details Emerge
President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the joint sittings of the Senate and House of Representatives at the national assembly.
The president arrived at the floor of the lower chamber at 12:28 pm.
While walking into the chamber, Tinubu was welcomed with the tune of the old and newly reintroduced national anthem.
Godswill Akpabio, the president of the senate, earlier announced that Tinubu signed the bill on the return of the old national anthem on Wednesday, May 29.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844