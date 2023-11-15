Nigerian actor Hanks Anuku sparked the concerns of fans and netizens with a new video of him making the rounds

The old-time movie star was sighted in a fuelling station, expressing his admiration for a beautiful woman he saw

The man who captured Hanks in his bizarre display engaged the actor in a funny discussion

The well-being of renowned Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has been questioned after a video of him shouting at a petrol station leaked online.

You may recall that a video of Hanks Anuku seemingly lost on the streets of Asaba went viral a few months ago, prompting many people to wonder if he was all right.

Hanks Anuku speaks about a beautiful lady at fuelling station Credit: @saintavenue_ent1

Later on, actress Shan George stepped out to set the record straight, insisting that the actor was well and that he was merely on a movie set. Hanks Anuku corroborated Shan George's report that he was doing well by agreeing with that assessment.

In the newly surfaced video, the individual operating the camera encouraged the actor to continue talking as he expressed his admiration for a pretty woman who apparently made an appearance nearby.

The individual who captured the actor further made a sad note at the end of the video, insinuating that the actor's mind wasn't with them.

See the video below:

Netizens react to new video of Hanks Anuku

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

natureboi40:

"OTILO."

orefejobabawale:

"Why Nollywood dey always lie sef."

oga_nze_1:

"Na waoooo. this can't be de Hanks Anuku wey I know. AGN make una do something."

asuku0986:

"He’s gone bruh."

swt1664:

"Dem wan help this man that time Shan George talk say na movie say hin Dey okay Shey this one b like person wey dey OK."

jahismoilight:

"Once Banku enter ur life you are gone no matter how much u dan make . I pray God revives him."

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"This life sha. See my favorite Legend then."

arkenstonex:

"You will see someone come here to say this is a movie scene instead of arranging help for this man to go to rehab. Smh."

large.dwin:

"Nigeria film industry na juju industry. If u nor strong dem go use u shine."

man_like_endY:

"Egbe bell ugo bell... nke si ibe ya amambe, nku kwakwaya... he was my favorite actor that year. Man needs help asap."

Actress Adanma Luke 'knocks' Shan George over Hank Anuku

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Adanma Luke joined other Nigerians to react to an alleged viral video of Nollywood's Hank Anuku.

Taking a jab at fellow actress Shan George, Adanma insisted that the actor was not okay as she called on her colleagues to stop the lies.

The movie star's statement puzzled social media users as they contemplated who to believe.

