Veteran Nollywood actor Hank Anuku’s presence at Pastor Paul Enenche’s church for deliverance has caused a buzz

A video trended online of the movie star after he reportedly received healing on his dislocated arm at the church

The viral clip sparked a series of reactions from social media users with some of them raising questions about the ‘miracle’

Popular Nollywood actor Hank Anuku is in the news after a video of him at Pastor Paul Enenche’s church for deliverance went viral.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @gossipmilltv and spotted by Legit.ng, the moment the movie star was delivered was captured.

Actor Hank Anuku's healing at Pastor Enenche's church trends. Photos: @drpastorpaulenenche, @ha1962anukuha

In the clip, Hank Anuku who was seated with the congregation at first recorded the large crowd gathered at the place of worship. Shortly after, it was announced on the microphone that the Nollywood star was in the church.

The announcer went on to share how Hank Anuku had dislocated his arm two years ago due to a power bike accident and how he received healing at the church.

The Nollywood star walked up to Pastor Paul Enenche and started to roll his arm around to show that he was now fully healed. A cheer erupted in the crowd with many of them praising God for the actor’s healing.

In another part of the video, Pastor Paul Enenche placed his hands on Hank Anuku to pray for him and the movie star started to roll on the floor.

See the video below:

Video of Hank Anuku’s deliverance sparks reactions

The video of Hank Anuku reportedly getting healed at Pastor Paul Enenche’s church sparked a series of mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them thanked God on the actor’s behalf, others expressed their doubts.

Read some of their comments below:

kaygraphy_:

“Got healed by God not pastor enenche.”

sauccyjnrr:

“The rate at which people don’t believe in miracles is so disheartening, even down to Christian’s, God help us all.”

Kennedyexcel:

“I pray his healing will be permanent no be say tomorrow you’ll start dey smoke mpuru mmiri or Arizona mixed with pawpaw leaf…”

nwadiogbuonyi:

“Una don stage another miracle? ”

solzobrian:

“I was with him together in Abuja last month. As in we sat together and had drinks. He came with his friend who was my friend and colleague to watch us play basketball in the oil and gas industry preparatory games. There is nothing wrong with him or at least here was nothing wrong with him. Maybe not the Hanks we used to know but he was certainly okay. We played the games and after the finals in the evening we all went to Farm City to have a drink. Make Una rest with these ridiculous stories of healing.”

jesse1_2_3_:

“So this guy still sabi act well like this and he left nollywood.”

amyxious_bubz:

“May the healing be permanent ijn amen .”

Mhiz_lynda:

“Nothing dey do am before, the guy been dey on druggs, depressed and broke.”

Iccentrik:

“Why Pastors no dey go hospital go heal people? Just curious .”

seun_dreams:

“Abeg make Una stop all these nonsense abeg, Una own God dey select miracles as nothing was done about Mr ibu mtchew shior‍♂️.”

diplenti:

“Na so so yeye miracle Una dey do up & down, people wey need real miracle dey for where Una fit see them but no , Una papa no dey see those ones.”

Hank Anuku begs for help

Months back, the Nigerian actor came out to beg for money from good-hearted Nigerians and the Delta government, days after his video at a petrol station went viral.

Legit.ng reported that Hank got many worried after he was spotted having a strange chat with an unknown person at a petrol station in Asaba. The actor then later posted a video on Instagram showing himself in better shape than he was in the viral video, further emphasising his positive impact on the country.

Hank ended his plea for help by providing his bank account information to anyone willing to donate.

