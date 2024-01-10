Tiwa Savage has announced her debut in the Nigerian movie industry as she introduces her first movie

She said the film is titled 'Water and Garri', and it took more than two years to produce

The singer added that the film is the most adventurous and fulfilling thing she has done in her life

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is excited about her next journey in the entertainment industry as revealed in her latest post.

The mother of one made it known that she is now an actress and made her debut in a movie titled 'Water and Garri'.

Tiwa Savage makes acting debut in own movie. Photo credit @tiwasavage

According to the singer who bought a house in London last year, the movie took more than two years to produce. She added that it was the most adventurous and fulfilling project she had ever embarked upon.

Tiwa Savage says her movie will be shown in different countries

Stating further, Savage said that the film will be shown in over 240 countries of the world and territories worldwide.

She added that she feels blessed and honoured to be the executive producer of the flick.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Savage

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the singer about her acting career. Here are some of the comments below:

@omonioboli:

"Congratulations queen so excited for your new journey."

@moabudu:

"Congratulations my darling @tiwasavage so proud of you."

@mzmaria1:

"Congratulations queen T."

@ukonwaojo':

"Yay!!! So excited to see this hit the world!"

@elizabeth_elohor:

"Finally."

@kokobykhloe:

"My queen."

@crossda_boss:

"Can’t wait.:

@liloaderogba:

"Yassss Queen."

@og.tega:

"Letssssss goooooo ."

