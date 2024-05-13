Nigerian movie star Alexx Ekubo penned a heartfelt and lengthy note to his mother, Jane, in celebration of Mother's Day

The thespian shared a very long post via his official Instagram account, where he noted that she should be celebrated every day

He appreciated his mom for being his rock, holding his hands, and teaching him to be a kind man

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo is praising his mother, Evangelist Jane Ekubo-Okwaraeke, to celebrate the second day dedicated to all mothers in 2024.

Ekubo, who flaunted his beautiful mother during the 10th edition of the AMVC, held in Lagos on May 12, 2024, had many of his followers sharing their love for her.

Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo showered praises on his mother for being a strong woman Credit; @alexxekubo

Alex Ekubo pens letter to mom

Ekubo is causing social media users to gush as he shares a beautiful post about his gorgeous mother in celebration of Mother's Day.

"Love Letter to My Mom. Dear Jane, you are the absolute love of my life, I love you beyond words. You are my light, my strength, my comforter, my peace, my prayer warrior, my rock, my counselor & my guardian angel. Even though you constantly try to hide it, I can still see your Halo. You are the driving force in my life. You taught me to treat everyone who comes my way with utmost decency, courtesy & respect. You taught me to be kind, soft, & gentle because the true test of strength is in one’s ability to be calm in the face of adversity", he wrote.

See Alexx's post here:

Alexx, who recently hosted his colleague, Zubby Micheal, in his mansion, spoke about how his mum is the heart and soul of their family and would pick her as his mother over again in another lifetime.

Nigerians react to Alexx post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions below:

@omonioboli:

"It’s how lady Jane can easily pass for your girlfriend bestie! Such a beauty! God keep her in great health for you."

@ekeomabeauty9:

"Bro no body go tell me anything. Na ur type d use love letter wound babes for secondary."

@iamminkata:

"Please who’s cutting onions."

@viks_vico"

"Awwww! I hardly read a long write-up but you see this particular one, I felt it in my whole soul. God bless her and beyond, happy mother's mama Alex."

@ashhilda8:

"Happy mother's day to Ur mum she indeed did a great job."

@jenny.arrey.3:

"Happy Mother’s Day to her and every other hard-working momma."

Alexx Ekubo addressed those asking him about marriage

Alexx Ekubo finally replied to those taking him when he would be getting married.

Recall that Legit.ng, in a previous report, shared that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said;

"You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

