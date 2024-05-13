Nigerian designer, Veekee James and her husband are turning heads as she celebrates his birthday

Femi and Veekee became the talk of the town when they tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in February 2024

As Veekee's husband adds another year to his age, Veekee's social media post gets fans reacting and gushing over the love birds

It does not seem like Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, will ever stop making the rounds on social media.

Veekee, in a now-viral Instagram post, shared a clip of herself and her hubby singing their favourite worship song together.

Designer Veekee has social media users commenting on her birthday post to hubby Femi Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Veekee's birthday post to Femi

Victoria's post about her husband caught the reaction of many, who wished for their kind of love. In their video, the cute couple were all loved, singing together to worship God.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her caption, she remarked that she would not be keeping calm as it was the special day of the love of her life.

See post below;

Recall that the designer recently came under fire during her recent Thanksgiving service, where she went on her knees to show appreciation to her husband, Mr Atere. Many slammed her act and tagged her for always trying to do too much.

Meanwhile, the minority heaped praises on her for being a polite wife.

Reactions to James' birthday post to Femi

Aside from being a top designer and stylist in the fashion industry, Veekee sure knows how to draw positive attention to herself.

The viral clip in which she and her husband sang together has attracted tons of reactions and Legit.ng compiled some. See them below;

@tokemakinwa:

"Na wa ooooo, God am I a lizard???"

@taymesan_:

"See marriage na."

@adefunkeee:

"So you mean to say the both of you can sing????"

@zinnycandy's profile picture:

"Procedure of producing cute baby on the way 55℅ loading."

@theprettyfola:

"Happy beautiful birthday Mr A ….God bless your new age sir …thank you for loving our sister so dearly. May the good Lord grant all your heart desires this day."

@adefunkeee:

"This love thing ehn….it’s your specialty ruth. See my beautiful people."

Veekee and hubby amaze fans in glamorous fit

Regarding fashion, Veekee James outdoes herself, and she turned up the tempo since she got married.

Her wardrobe continues to delight many, with their style and beautiful fabric choices.

In a previous report, Legit.ng stated that they rocked black and brown outfits that gave them astounding looks and had their fans wondering if they were always attending events

Source: Legit.ng