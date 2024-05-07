Vera Anyim, the Nigerian law graduate who gained popularity after her testimony at Dunamis Church, buzzed the internet once more

Recall that the young lady was embarrassed by Pastor Paul Enenche after she publicly claimed in front of his congregation that she had a BSC in Law

In a new update, the overnight celebrity spoke on her plans to maintain this newfound fame, igniting tonnes of reactions online

Vera Anyim, who went viral after Pastor Enenche humiliated her, has made a bold statement revealing her ambitions.

Recall that the woman buzzed the internet after a video captured when she declared she was a "BSC Law graduate" during her testimony at Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Vera Anyim reveals her big plans. Credit: @davido, @veraanyim, @drpastorpaulenenche

In a recent post, the BSc Law graduate claimed that she would maintain her newfound fame and make everyone proud of her.

Vera explained that her next step was to meet Davido and Sabinus, and she asked everyone to pray for her.

"My next movement is to go and meet with. Davido you see this Celebrity life I must take am by Force. After that, I will go and meet with Sabinusus. Make una pray for the latest celebrity in town. I go make all of una proud. Please share to reach them".

See her post below:

Reactions trail Vera Anyim's post

Nigerians applauded her in advance for the alleged "achievements," while some poked fun at her message.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shes_lucy21:

"Una done see wetin the Pastor dey see abi"

heyzeeee._:

"That pastor got just allow her finish her testimony in peace that day."

uf_u_oma:

"Something Pastor siddon for chair see beforehand, social media army climb tree them no still see."

beautybylalisha_:

"Abeg her induction into the hall of fame is taking place at National Stadium Surulere on the 31st May and 1st June, dear BSC Nation make sure to attend."

juwon_debbie:

"What is the name of her fan base? I wan join."

austaofficial:

"Madam is not planning to meet Mercy Chinwo or Frank Edward or even Nathaniel Basssey."

jeffworldwide_:

Pastor Enenche please we are sorry, forgive us."

sunbim:

"I like that she is creating content out of her situation."

