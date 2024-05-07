Adanma Luke took it hotly with her junior colleague TC Okafor following the recent video he shared online

The young actor brought back a scene from the tragic boat accident that took the life of Junior Pope and four other crew members

Recall that TC buzzed the internet with his narration of how he appeased the water spirits before embarking on the tragic voyage he survived from

Troubled filmmaker and actress Adanma Luke has slammed TC Okafor, aka TC Virus, for his latest video.

Recall that the light-skinned man made headlines after he narrated how he survived the tragic boat mishap that took the lives of Junior Pope and four other crew members.

In a viral video, TC Virus admitted to pouring Fanta into the river just before setting off on the tragic voyage. This deed, according to him, prevented him from drowning.

Just recently, TC Virus posted a sneak peek of his latest skit on his Instagram. A guy came out of thin air after the actor performed some incantations with a plastic bottle of Fanta, as shown in the clip.

Coming across the post, Adanma Luke, the producer of the film that resulted in the deaths of the five individuals, vented his anger instantly.

According to Luke, TC Virus used the terrible tragedy as a springboard for their content.

She revealed that TC Virus had always grumbled on set about Junior Pope having the lead role in films, even though he got into the industry before him.

Adanma further noted that the envy and jealousy in the Nollywood industry were too much and sarcastically wished TC the success he desired to attain with the boat mishap.

She wrote:

"So it's actually true you now use this whole incident for content. You told your colleagues on set how you came to the industry before JP and how you were the one that wrote his name for him on his first audition, and now he's playing lead ahead of you. The envy and jealousy in the industry is on another level. Hopefully, this incident makes you the superstar you wanted so desperately."

See her comment below:

See TC's video here:

Nigerians react to TC's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

obyy_4christ:

"Where's JP? Today was supposed to be his birthday."

xoxo_chery:

"Broooo people lost there lives in that accident and your out here creating content with an event that led to the accident…have conscience pls."

sanity.love:

"Unfollowing immediately, no need to watch you always reminding me of the painful incidence."

official_mrs_judyleyy:

"Is Fanta your new thing now????? Just wondering why/"

call_me_luchis:

"Is Fanta ur new content now, since JP is ur friend like u claim, is this Fanta not supposed to be a turn off for u, unless the death of JP no pain u thou."

josephluciaakudo:

"Seems there's something you need to tell us . Why did you move on so fast . Is the death of your colleague a Joke to you?"

official_preetimary6621:

"From the beginning that was no time I like this guy because he's full of evil and his full of jealousy someone that you called your friend is lying down in the mortuary and you are here creating content with what happened to him."

Junior Pope’s mother feels her son was killed

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, revealed that the late Junior Pope’s mother is suspicious about her son’s death.

During a recent interview, the AGN president spoke about Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother, who believes her son was killed.

According to Emeka Rollas, CPR was conducted on Junior Pope immediately after he was brought out of the water after being under for more than four hours.

