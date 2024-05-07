Actress Etinosa Idemudia has shown her grievance to BBNaija's star, Pere Egbi, after he collected money and didn't turn up at the movie location

In her first call out, she didn't mention his name and she told his shippers to contribute money for him so he could refund her

In her second call-out, she said a concerned person paid the debt and asked her to reveal the name of the debtor

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia, has claimed that reality star Pere Egbi, owes her money that he has refunded. She said the former housemate collected money to feature in movie but he never showed up.

In the first post, the actress, who supported Funke Akindele's political ambition said Pere was owing her money. She called on his shippers to contribute money for him so he can refund her.

According to her, she does not want to mention his name because she is a mature mother. The actress threatened to get him arrested.

Etinosa says a concerned fan paid

In her second post, Idemudia explained that a concerned person had paid. She confirmed receiving a full payment of her money and eventually mentioned Pere's name.

The controversial actress noted that the person asked her to explain what happened, so she had to fulfil the person's wish.

Idemudia warns Pere

Not done with her utterance, she told the reality star, who fought with Doyin that she was not his mate.

Idemudia noted that practitioners allowed a lot of bad behavior in the industry. She further warned actors not to collect money from producers if they cannot honour the call of a producer.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Etinosa said about Pere. Here are some of the comments below:

@excitingrhodez:

"You kno say ur mouth nor sweet for English nor let pere finish u na."

@suzie_eju:

"How did the concerned citizen know he was the one when you didn’t mention name? Una dy whine? Why are you now tagging him to acknowledge payment instead of the sender."

@emma.nuel2257:

"You lied Etinosa, you actually said he borrowed the money."

@judyburne_:

"Honestly there was no need tagging him after receiving your payment, people are going through a lot. Be nice!!!"

@adaikwerre:

"Who is a Junior college? Pere? OR is Etinosa that is Pères Junior colleague? Pere has been in the industry before etinosa na."

@ikwuaja_lynnamaka:

"But pere started acting before you u came into limelight,which 1 is mate again."

@miriammadammusi:

"The lady lied he borrowed."

@_deagram:

"These days I just love the way everybody is now tagging people without going through corners."

@flexer106:

"lol,there's not difference between Etinosa and all those loan sharks."

@ekaditarioscar:

"But pere has been acting from super stories days, you just got noticed from your skit with babarex , abeg rest."

Etinosa speaks on motherhood and career

Legit.ng had reported that Idemudia, who started as a skit maker had transitioned to an actress and producer.

She noted that she has never considered leaving the movie industry despite the challenges she has had to deal with.

Idemudia also explained that when roles are not coming, she would create a path for herself.

