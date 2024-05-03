Singer Teni was recently involved in an exchange with a man who meddled in her private life

The male netizen had queried why the Sugar Mummy of Lagos was unmarried despite her musical success

He further gave a reason why Teni was unmarried, which didn't go well with the singer, who swiftly clapped back at him

Nigerian social media space has been about different dramas for the past few days as the music industry continues to take the lead.

Following Wizkid and Davido's unexpected exchange, singer Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, was recently caught up in an exchange with a man on the social media platform X.

The drama started after a man identified as while reacted to a tweet by the singer queried why she was not married despite her achievements.

He wrote:

"You suppose don day husband house like this ooo time day go."

Not ready to let the tweet slide, Teni responded by sending the man home.

She wrote:

"Tell your momsi,make she remarry rich person, comot una from this poverty."

See their exchange below:

In another response, the unrelenting man claimed the Sugar Mummy of Lagos was fond of tweeting 'nonsense', which was why she was unmarried.

He wrote:

"Person no fit day talk this nonsense make she see husband."

Teni also fired back by sharing a picture of the man as she wrote:

"You wey jaundice dey disturb."

See their exchange below:

Netizens react as Teni claps back at man

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

realtimmywrld:

"You sha won force this savage reply.. if e didn’t dey e didn’t dey."

oreolu123:

"What else should I bring idan ,make you cook."

oreolu123:

"Cook am well idan."

EarlLarfemz:

"Mama wey dey house jeje,dey warm egusi wey dem go use chop this morning... stray bullet still hit her."

Teni jokes about stirring beef with Tiwa Savage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Teni called her female counterparts boring.

Teni a viral video said she was on the hunt for female artists to "fight" with, noting that singer Tiwa Savage might be her first.

According to the singer, there has been peace between the females for far too long.

