Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo’s first son, Clinton, has been introduced to filmmaking by his father

In a video that was posted online, the veteran movie star was seen sternly warning the crew not to give his son preferential treatment

The viral clip sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens with many praising KOK’s fatherhood method

Nigerian actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere aka Kanayo O. Kanayo has introduced his first son, Clinton, to filmmaking.

On his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video showing the moment he announced his son to crew members on a movie set.

Video as KOK introduces first son to Nollywood. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo

According to KOK, his son Clinton was going to be joining the team as the assistant production manager. Not stopping there, the actor gave a stern warning to the crew not to treat Clinton specially for being his son.

Kanayo explained that his son was there for work and was going to be earning a fee like the others on set and he would not want them to spoil him by not correcting his actions when necessary. In his words:

“This is Clinton, my first son and he’s joining us today as the assistant production manager and PA to me. Don’t treat him like my son, it’s a warning I’m giving to everybody, he’s here to work. He’s going to earn a fee like you are earning a fee, so don’t begin to say ‘na KOK son’, I no dey for that kain thing, treat his as production crew, he’s going to understudy you and learn this work, treat him with respect to the extent that you’re treating others with respect, that’s what I want him to grow into, I don’t want you to spoil my son for me when things go bad and you’re not correcting him. He’s joining us today and he’s just finished from Babcock University, he studied ICT.”

Fans react as KOK introduces son to Nollywood

The video of Kanayo O Kanayo warning crew members not to treat his son any differently from others raised a series of comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

iam__rhema:

“You’re playing a good fatherly role.”

Talk2mcjay:

“Don't treat him like my " son " this is a father , this goal getter.”

prime_talis:

“Onyeze don't worry. The fear of KOK is the beginning of sacrifice. You're covered. ”

ey_sureboi231:

“Wish i had this kinda relationship with my dad. This is everything ❤️.”

sgs_official1:

“My dad did same to us in his business, now he's dead but the business is still booming by God's grace.”

Daniels_empire_global_nig:

“I don't know why this made me cry. Wish I was carried like this by my Dad I just wish he will grow the be so great.. enjoy nna you are already blessed and he seems like a very gold son.”

Akissjay_1:

“Congratulations to your son for been under your team it’s a big step for him.”

stanley_6_to_6:

“Good example ”

Anthoniaokojieofficial:

“What a great father you are sir. God bless you and yours.”

