Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has got Nigerians gushing on his social media page after he shared a post

Kanayo was spotted with his four beautiful children in their sitting room with a number of photographers with them

The beautiful family looked lovely in their matching outfits as they posed together for the camera

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo and his children are ready for 2022. The actor shared a video showing the moment he posed with his lovely kids for the camera.

In the video, the actor's sons donned matching look of white traditional outfits. His daughter also wore a white dress, however, it had some beautiful designs on it.

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares beautiful family video. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo's daughter complemented her look with a headpiece and a necklace to match.

The film star looked a bit different from his children as he donned an isi-agu wear with black trousers to match.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In the video, a number of photographers who donned yellow-coloured outfits were spotted with different equipment as they shot the film star.

Kanayo's daughter later left the actor and her brothers for them to be shot.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over Kanayo's family

Many shared lovely emojis to express how they feel about the family's video.

poshesteb:

"Congratulations sir."

oby1414:

"Where your wife?"

official_nkechiiziogo:

"What of the wife?"

theddeusukpabia:

"I am in Mbaise now. Congratulations, brother. I saw your convoy now at Aboh junction."

iam_henrynugget:

"Weh your wife?"

saintojb__kachi:

"Yes today na today!! . May God almighty take control and grant you and your household a successful ceremony in Jesus name Amen and amen."

adewale.adeniyi.31508076:

"Congratulations KOK."

He's not a broke actor

Kanayo O. Kanayo got fans talking after a video of the veteran was spotted online. Kanayo was on the dance floor at a party with another man, who seemed to be an acquaintance spraying him money.

With a huge smile on his face, he kept collecting the wads of cash with one hand and stacked it against others he had collected in another hand.

The actor also danced gently to the music as the other man teased him with the last bundle of cash before plastering it on his chest.

Source: Legit.ng