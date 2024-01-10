Renowned actor Kanayo O. Kanayo motivated young Nigerians with stories of his humble beginnings

The Nollywood star was stirred to tell the stories of his younger days after one of his closest kinsmen visited

Kanayo recalled days when they both did menial jobs to put money in their pockets and encouraged the youths to work hard

Celebrated actor Kanyo O. Kanayo sent netizens down memory lane as he shared stories of his humble beginnings with his family.

The screen god revealed that he grew up in the village, where he engaged in various manual labour jobs to support himself and his family.

Kanayo O. Kanayo spurs memories with kinsmen. Credit: @kanyo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo was moved to recount his youthful days after one of his cousins, Matthew Agomouh, came to visit during the festive period.

The veteran disclosed that they both did menial jobs such as digging out toilets, bricklaying, and others that could fetch them money.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He further appreciated the elderly man for coming around and advised youths to find dignity in labour.

"Look out for those you grew up with. Chased rats and did menial jobs with. You may have grown richer than them or in better health. Thank God. Don't celebrate them in death. Look out for them and offer some help. At all, at all na him bad. God is waiting for you in 2024 to do that, as a thanksgiving for your continuous elevation. It is called HUMANITY."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Kanayo O. Kanayo's story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sampechijioke:

"I been think say Nna anyi use the sack for sacrifice."

walebabacfr:

"Sacrifice must be made."

splendiferouspjmax:

"Oga wetin u Carry in-between, pass cow own no wonder u are called K. O. K. Hamanitarian services is Good."

director.lui:

"If you no make am this man for no remedy this story aje."

chinasastica:

"Ya ga zie❤️. Some persons don't even talk to you when they see you."

avalonokpe:

"There is dignity in labour."

Kanayo O. Kanayo blasts VeryDarkMan over Mr Ibu's case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kanayo O. Kanayo had tackled VeryDarkMan over Mr Ibu's matter.

VeryDarkMan said he was embarrassed on behalf of Mr Ibu’s colleagues because they did not have shame.

Shortly after VeryDarkMan’s video went viral, Kanayo went online to share his thoughts on it. In a very heated video, the movie star condemned Reno Omokri, VeryDarkMan, and others using Mr Ibu’s case to criticise others.

Source: Legit.ng