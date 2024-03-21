Veteran Nigerian actor Kanayo O Kanayo has sparked emotions online with a video he recently posted on his social media page

In the viral clip, Kanayo O Kanayo called out a movie director whom he invested his money with but did a terrible job that got his YouTube page demonetized

KOK also revealed that the same movie director, whom he called Mr Know All, tried to scam him of his hard-earned money

Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo recently posted a video on his Instagram page where he called out a movie director who he noted was out to destroy him.

In the viral clip, Kanayo Kanayo laid heavy curses on the movie director, using the Igbo deity, "Oforogbu."

A video of Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo heaping curses on a movie director who tried to scam him goes viral. Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

He noted that this movie director, whom he called "Mr Know It All", is the reason his YouTube page got demonetized.

KOK also slammed Mr Know It All for sending a poorly edited film to him, which he was meant to upload to his channel.

KOK calls on Chukwu Abiama for help

The video of Kanayo O Kanayo laying heavy curses on Mr Know It All came barely 24 hours after KOK had introduced his new wife, Seyi, to his fans and some of his colleagues within the movie industry.

In the new video trending, KOK captioned it with a comment noting that Chukwu Okike Abiama will rain down his wrath on anyone who has done evil against him.

Read an excerpt of Kanao O Kanayo's post below:

"If I have done good to you but you pay me with bad/ evil, let Chukwu Okike Abiama give instant judgement that men may know there is CHUKWU BI N'ELU IGWE."

Watch the viral clip here:

Netizens react to Kanayo O Kanayo's post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Kanayo O Kanayo's post:

@stan_jossy:

"Nna anyi call his name Biko, who Dey make you vex nah?"

@mailmark007:

"Lesson learnt he know the person and decided to call him Mr know all wisdom only experience and age can give you."

@iam_amyflourish:

"Your Excellency, it is well. Please get a more Serviceable Person to handle things, you don’t need all these stress. You’ve paid your dues Big Time, there shouldn’t be any sentiments."

@ambassador213:

"YOU ARE STRONG MAN, GOD GOT YOU."

@callisfieldproperties:

"Oma ihe ona eme. That's not fair of him."

@wealthbrooks_trading:

"Daddy should we use him for sacrifice."

@chinese_billionaire:

"I am scared already for the person."

@young_money2589:

"We need to summon him tonight asap."

@euphrosa:

"That was intentionally done. He is trying to sabotage you."

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares cute family video

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kanayo O Kanayo posted a family portrait and video on his social media page some years back without his wife.

The movie star's entire family were in the viral clip, but his wife and the mother of his four kids were nowhere to be found in the trending clip.

In the video, the actor's sons donned a matching look of traditional white outfits. His daughter also wore a white dress.

