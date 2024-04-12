Following the death of Nollywood star, Jnr Pope, the Ghanaian prophet who had a warning for him has now shared his message about Destiny Etiko

In a video making the rounds, the Seer Karma President, warned the curvy Nollywood actress about the danger her life is in

According to the Ghanaian prophet, someone in Nollywood is trying to poison her and he shared how Etiko offended the person

Nollywood actor Jnr Pope’s death has brought another round of warning for his actress colleague, Destiny Etiko, from a Ghanaian prophet, Karma President.

Recall that Jnr Pope died by drowning in a boat accident and a 2023 warning from the seer emerged on social media.

Following Jnr Pope’s tragic demise, a video of the same prophet warning Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko emerged online.

In the viral clip, Karma President spoke on how a woman in the Nigerian movie industry was looking to kill the curvy actress. He then warned Etiko to be careful when she is on set and not to accept food, drinks or even a face towel from anybody.

Not stopping there, the Ghanaian seer explained that Destiny Etiko was being targeted because she had slept with the person’s man. According to him, the curvy actress doesn’t have long life and she needs to be careful.

In his words:

“For Destiny Etiko, some women are trying to poison her in the Nigerian movie industry and the poison could be something they would put in her handkerchief. Some people want to poison Destiny Etiko because she’s annoying them and because she’s making it in life. So please when you go on set, I beg you to respect the food and water you take from people, even if it’s a face towel don’t collect it. And she shouldn’t even trust her close padi because this one, dem don do everything finish for spiritual world finish before Karma come tell me. Nigerian industry go just sacrifice am, she no get long life o. Because the person said Destiny go chop her husband or boyfriend.”

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko prophecy

The Ghanaian man’s warning to Destiny Etiko piqued the interest of many Nigerians on social media and they dropped their two cents on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

_iamgraze:

“Destiny will be the first to reach Zion minister on Sunday. Omo the industry is messed up.”

theboyisgood4:

“Una don start.”

abrahamdelly:

“Nothing bad will happen to her in Jesus name, at same time she should b careful, to be forewarned is to be forearmed.”

Wuraaola_art:

“It doesn’t matter if it’s real or not, but her name has being mentioned and it could even cause an avenue for people that detest her to start acting against her, so yh, she needs to be very prayerful and watchful! Untimely death will not be our portion! Amen! We create masterpieces using vibrant colors.”

_pretty.gold:

“Make she take this prophesy serious, because the same guy said something about junior pope last year August 2023 and people bashed him. God take control please and let her apologize to those she has offended ooo hahaha this life no easy.”

Xseblinkscakes:

“This man you nor Dey see vision for your fellow Ghanaian people?”

Big_melanie_empress9:

“He’s a prophet of doom just like Amos in the bible. All they see is bad things happening to someone.”

mulla_sneh:

“Be careful oo… if like dey play.”

igwebuezea_:

“I don't even care if this is true or false she should just pray. The whole Nollywood needs a sort of cleansing prayer… it is well with them.”

Kamandyempire:

“I reject It for her in Jesus name amen as na only death you day always see for people.”

rickiemanniee:

“How can I take you seriously when you’re calling her your baby girl.”

mrs_mickey123:

“See vision about ur Ghana celebrities nah.”

bleenks_hairs:

“Godforbid this kind prophecy……an evil eyes against destiny etiko God send you consuming fire to consume them.”

