A prophet has claimed that some people are trying to poison popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko

According to the prophet, her success has been annoying them and making them plot a deadly revenge against her.

The prophet advised her to avoid eating any food, water, or even taking a face towel from anyone on set no matter who it was

A prophet who foresaw a great danger ahead has sternly dished out a warning to popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko.

He advised the actress to be careful and not to trust anyone on a movie set including her closest friends.

Prophet speaks on Destiny Etiko Photo credit: @karmapresident/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Prophet reveals alleged plot to poison Etiko

The prophet identified as @karmapresident on TikTok claimed that some women were trying to poison the popular actress.

He advised Destiny to avoid collecting food, water, or even a face towel whenever she is on the movie set.

According to the prophet, they were plotting to poison the actress because she is doing better than them.

Speaking further, he claimed that the person believed that she had something to do with her husband or boyfriend.

He further advised Destiny Etiko to be careful and avoid people’s boyfriends and husbands.

He said:

“Destiny Etiko, some women are trying to poison her in the Nigerian movie industry. They want to poison her because Destiny Etiko is annoying them and making it in life. Destiny Etiko when you go on set, please be careful.”

Reactions trail prophecy about Destiny Etiko

Netizens on TikTok took to the comment section to call on the actress to take the prophecy seriously.

@user4500214257500 reacted:

“I have had similar dream about her i went to her page to tell her but she has not replied me. i even sent Augustine to her.”

@precious hearts said:

“Make she better take am serious. Most of this people doesn't take prophesies seriously until it happens.”

Assuranceqwin said:

“@dramadoll mama pls be careful and God won't allow anything to happen to u, the land of Enugu state won't allow anything happen to you.”

BirthdayApril24th said:

“But truth to be told she needs to be very careful.”

@justinaedem231 said:

“God please 0000000 we don't want Destiny to die. please God protect her.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng