Actress Destiny Etiko has shared a sweet video of her spraying a bundle of naira at a colleague's wedding

In the clip, the Nollywood actress was seen handing the bundles of naira as the bride showed off her dance moves

Destiny Etiko's video has stirred hilarious reactions from many of her fans and followers, as many tagged it the 'fear of EFCC'

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko was a guest at a colleague's wedding over the weekend, and she shared pictures and videos from the event on her page.

However, a clip of Destiny Etiko on the dance floor with the bride has left people talking online.

In the video, the movie star was seen handing bundles of naira to the bride instead of the usual norm of making money rain.

Sharing the video, Destiny wrote in a caption:

"Turned up for our nollywood baby girl @christabelegbenya a big congratulations swtness. Your home is blessed."

Recall that skit maker Zicsaloma shared a new method for money sprayers to avoid being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The new change of spraying money at events comes after crossdresser Bobrisky was arrested by the EFCC.

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko's video

Legit.ng captured some of the funny comments that trailed Destiny Etiko's video, read them below:

pnwobodo706:

"Fear of spray money is beginning of wisdom."

officialwhizken:

"The fear of Efcc is the beginning of wisdom."

agnes_queenzy:

"I love the way you spray the money we don't want to hear money laundry and multilation. Congratulations to her."

middle_child_1:

"Okay na like dis now abi ? Nobody wan Dey spray money."

chizybeautycollection__:

"If u don’t know @destinyetikoofficial just don’t talk to me. She don’t spray money she gives in bundles and that’s on period if u are not a fan don’t say what u don’t know. Bless u."

