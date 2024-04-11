Following the death of Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, the Actors Guild of Nigeria has issued some directives to all movie makers under the guild

The movie, 'The Other Side of Life' has been suspended indefinitely and no actor is expected to work with the producer till further notice

A day was also set aside to show respect to the souls of the departed as no movie is to be produced on that day

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has issued a directive following the unfortunate death of one of its vibrant actors, Jnr Pope.

Legit.ng had reported that Jnr Pope was declared dead on April 10th by Sam Olatunji. The actor was on his way to the set of a movie produced by Adamma Luke when the unfortunate incident happened.

Following his untimely demise, ACN has directed that the Ill-fated movie, The Other Side of Life should be suspended indefinitely while all actors have been directed to boycott the movies of the producer, Adamma Luke.

AGN declares April 11th no production day

In the notice being circulated and sighted by Legit.ng, it was stated that no move must be produced nationwide on Thursday, April 11th as the day was declared to mourn the souls of the departed.

All movies around riverine areas have been suspended indefinitely as seen in the circular.

Recall that there was jubilation nationwide after Jnr Pope was declared alive. It was stated that he was rushed to the hospital after they noticed his finger was moving. Some of his colleagues including the AGN president confirmed the good news.

See the directive below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by AGN/. Here are some of the comments below:

@amakanwa82:

"They should fix him oxygen first, why confirm him déad so quick, leave him like 2days."

@jonahkanayo:

"These statements were released under emotional stress. Some statements there are baseless

@assumpta_daniels:

"The competition of becoming a producer by all means is alarming in Nollywood industry. Even big names like Rita Dominic and co.. no Dey produce movie like all these Asaba Actresses/Actors. I thought before someone become a producer he/she will reach some certain levels."

@favourkelechidaniel:

"Asabawood should be closed down,the desperation to become producer by all this upcomings is alarming."

@chukwuebuka______:

"Everything about that movie is spiritual { Another side of life }.

@discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"Rip to the deceased. Jnr pope has been a very loving man to his wife and kids. Very responsible and caring man. He kept working hard to raise his kids well. Rip king."

@mrrichie_offical07:

"She didn't cause his death please they are careless that all not the producer."

@amanda_oyintonbra:

"See d title of the movie sef, “The other side of Life” hmmmm it is well."

@ikennambelu:

"Actors guide should rather come up with safety guide in all it's risk prone scene. their should be divers around riverine scenes, first-aid in all movie set."

@john_ihez:

"What happen to providing, medical facilities to all film locations and a safety professional to any film production. We play with safety a lot in Nigeria and we believe HSE is all about wearing PPEs."

AGN confirms Jnr dead

Legit.ng had reported that AGN president, Emeka Rollas, had confirmed the death of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

Rollas had earlier put up a post that the actor was alive after he was rushed to the hospital.

He disclosed how two hospitals tried their best to revive him but to no avail.

He also revealed that two other people on board were yet to be found.

