A video of an eyewitness recalling the cause of the boat accident that led to actor Junior Pope's death has emerged online

In the video, the eyewitness revealed the boat driver did not notice another boat was close to them until it was too late

The eyewitness revelations have stirred reactions online as netizens termed the tragic incident spiritual

A male eyewitness has left people talking after he shared what caused the boat accident that led to Nollywood actor Junior Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope's death.

Recall that Junior Pope and some other crew members were involved in a boat mishap on the Anam River in Anambra state on Wednesday, April 10.

The tragic incident claimed Junior Pope's life as the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), in an update, revealed three corpses were yet to be found.

Eye witness speaks on boat accident

Following the sad incident, an eyewitness in a trending video claimed the boat driver didn't notice another boat approaching them.

"The boat driver no look well, another boat dey come, before the boat driver go open eye, the two boats don near each other," he said.

He revealed that while some people who fell into the water were rescued, others were yet to be found.

Watch the video as an eyewitness speaks on the boat accident:

Reactions to eyewitness' account of Junior Pope's death

justdera_:

"Why does this feel spiritual… what covered the drivers eyes that he didn’t see the other boat ontop water??!? Where nothing is blocking it o… God have mercy."

cyrilekiyefilm:

"E be like that guy wey drive the boat na former Keke driver, Dey need to check dem."

stan.xglobal:

"Those boat guys always form James Bond."

meet_pepenor:

"You see water and fire ??? Very dangerous things oo rip to the dead."

og._zamani_:

"You go explain tire so far as them no wear life jacket …….. take it or leave it."

Junior Pope's death: AGN gives new directives to actors

The AGN has directed that no movie must be produced nationwide on Thursday, April 11, as the body mourns the souls of the departed, including actor Junior Pope.

It also announced that movies around riverine areas should be suspended indefinitely.

Nollywood actors have also been directed to boycott actress and producer Adamma Luke.

