Junior Pope's death has continued to trend on and off social media as fans mourn the Nollywood actor

A video of a man speaking on the millions Junior Pope's family will spend in order not to bury him by the riverside is trending online

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the late Junior Pope drowned in Anam River, Anambra state, while on his way to a movie production

A man in a viral video has claimed that Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope's family, must be ready to spend N30 million to N40 million on some traditional rites before they can bury him away from the riverside.

Recall that Junior Pope passed on Wednesday, April 10, after drowning in Anam River, Anambra State, while on his way to take part in a movie production.

Man claims Junior Pope may splash millions on traditional rites. Credit: @jnrpope

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on Thursday, April 11, confirmed Junior Pope's death while revealing that three corpses were yet to be found.

Man speaks on Junior Pope's burial

A man in a viral video while discussing Junior Pope's death with three other people hinted that there could be consequences if the actor was not buried by the riverside.

“Jnr Pope’s family might spend N30Million - N40Million to perform some traditional rites before they will be able to Bury him anywhere else. Because according to tradition anyone who passed away by drowning in a river can’t be buried outside that river," the man said.

Netizens react to man's claim

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below;

iam_teckylambo:

"Why are you all talking about his burial already . You now have a platform to talk about the dead it’s just few hours ago this guy passed."

iam_stelz_:

"But he died in the hospital not in the river."

scoobynero:

"Person when dem suppose carry go hospital go find oxygen quick dem say dem wan go do ritual na wa."

theladycalled_kimani:

"on top person death, 20 to 30 million. e be like say crase dey ona head. na how ona won take chop nigerians money ona won do now."

