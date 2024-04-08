A video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, stepping out together for a wedding party in Delta State trends

The beautiful actress was the cynosure of attention at the event as a horde of fans trooped to her to take pictures with her

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko were invited to the wedding by the Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has stirred reactions on social media as a clip of her and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, attending a wedding party together trends.

The Nollywood superstar, who recently revealed that she would be spending the Eid-el-Fitr holidays in her home state along with her hubby, was out over the weekend, tensioning her fans.

A video of Regina Daniels showing off her silk dance moves while at a party with her husband, Ned Nwoko, stirs reactions. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

A clip posted on Regina's page of herself and Ned Nwoko attending a wedding party they were invited to in Delta state by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has got people talking.

Regina Daniels steals the show

The beautiful mother of two was the cynosure of attention at the wedding party. Many online people couldn't help but hail Regina's star power, class, charisma, and grace for how she stirred attention at the party.

One of the highlights of the clip was the moment Regina was seen showing off some of her smooth dance moves.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' video

Here are some of the comments that trail: the viral clip:

@goldie_gold22:

"Forget money. Gina loves this man very much fr."

@pambabes2000:

"Am new here. Please is that Regina’s father? Biko where's is Laila???"

@maureenbandari:

"Is it just me or our husband is always smiling when out and about with OUR WIFE??? and more affectionate…love to see it!"

@official_queen_cassy:

"I love how the husband gives her room to still shine."

@preye.chris:

"I so love this babe. The way she carries herself, her smiles, her humility, basically everything."

@queenperpy:

"So humble."

@abahchenge:

"The carriage with which Regina carries herself needs to be studied , so elegant and confident. The mum did a good Job. I see the future first lady of Delta state."

Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels' birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting the birthday post shared online by Ned Nwoko to celebrate his wife, Regina Daniels, on her 23rd birthday.

Ned Nwoko, in his post, described Regina as a truly fantastic woman whose selfless love and support have done nothing but enrich his life and those around him.

