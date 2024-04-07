Content creator Zicsaloma got netizens laughing after he posted a video of himself "spraying" some cash at a wedding

He held a bundle of cash and released the notes one after the other into the hands of the bride instead of letting them fall

His action got netizens laughing as they admitted it was the best way to avoid being arrested by the EFCC

Popular Nigerian content creator Aloma Isaac Junior, aka Zicsaloma, has shared a new method for money sprayers to avoid being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was at a wedding where he went to the stage to spray the bride who was dancing with her groom. Instead of spraying it on her and allowing it to drop on the ground, he placed each note in her hand.

At a point, some cash dropped on the floor and he quickly picked it and handed it to the chief bridesmaid who was standing close to the bride.

Recall that popular Nigerian cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, was recently arrested by the EFCC for abusing the naira. Hence, Zicsaloma was trying to avoid being another target by the anti-graft agency.

The funnyman captioned the video on his Instagram page:

"The Fear of EFCC. This is the minimum requirement. I never chop get myself to fit carry the placard. Congrats to @i_am_jennyslimm on your Union. Wish you a very happy married life."

Check out the video of Zicsaloma "spraying" the bride money on her wedding below:

Reactions to Zicsaloma's cash "spraying" method

Several social media users have reacted to Zicsaloma's pattern of spraying the naira notes. See some of the comments below:

@gloshine_bags:

"It is better this way. At least as a bride I go count my money myself nothing go lost from floor picking."

@thephenomenal_girl:

"Before you see yourself carrying a placard like a senior man."

@sylverlinec8:

"Papà desperate, you tall o."

@prettymikeoflagos:

"Thank you for respecting our Naira."

@attih_soul:

"Hahahaha. Wisdom is profitable to direct."

@afesmike:

"So you dey fear like this?"

@adanmanancy:

"It’s the way you rush to pick the ones that fell."

@crowned_ng:

"EFCC you do this one o."

@chi_chibaby1:

"He didn’t want to hear EFCC wahala ooh."

@trikytee:

"Dem no dey tell person o."

@chioma.azubike.oyeka:

"Make the bride carry basket na."

