Top Nigerian actress Funke Akindele trended on the internet after she joined the viral 'Esther' challenge

Legit.ng previously reported that a couple of the filmmaker's colleagues had taken part in the social media trend

The old and new pictures shared by Funke Akindele got many talking about her complexion over the years

Talented Nigerian actress Funke Akindele captured the attention of many Nigerians online with her incredible transformation over the years while participating in the viral 'Esther' aka 'Establish' challenge.

The internet has been buzzing lately with a recent fad known as the "Esther" challenge. People create collages of their throwback pictures and present pictures to show how they have evolved over the years.

Funke Akindele joins Esther challenge. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

The box office queen participated in the challenge with vintage photographs from her humble beginnings to her current self.

Netizens were stunned by the fact the filmmaker maintained her skin tone rather than whitening it like some of her colleagues.

However, her skin texture appeared glossy and polished, a clear difference in her advancement.

Many fans were drawn to the actress' dark complexion despite her rise to fame.

In her caption, she wrote:

"I no BLISH O!! Na trend on tik tok o!!

See her video below:

Reaction trail Funke Akindele's Esther challenge video

Fans praised the filmmaker for maintaining healthy-looking skin without bleaching.

Legit.ng compiled their reactions below:

wendysweet1:

"You’re one person i respect so much.. from the days of "I need to know".. your skin tone has not changed one bit, except for the glow .. thank you for not turning to coke and Fanta."

nicks.shortlet_apartments:

"Gather here if you love Aunty Funke too much let's know ourselves."

dedeomuboelizabeth:

"Mama you've always been beautiful and melanin pumping now you're supper gorgeous and Esta -blish."

delani_aaish:

"@funkejenifaakindele you don't blish but you established with the money."

meet_meeheart:

"This is the type of bleach I want to bleach."

_therealope1:

"Your own Esther na Esther glow up oo mama."

temmy_baiby:

"Esther maintained the melanin skin!"

opoms_stars"

"No matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.”

Funke Akindele does Moses Bliss’ wife’s dance challenge

The much-loved actress submitted her version of Moses Bliss’ wife, Marie Wiseborn’s dance challenge.

Recall Moses revealed that he got to know his wife after she danced to one of his songs and posted the video on social media.

Well, Funke Akindele also joined other single ladies in jumping on the trend with hopes of finding her own Mr Right.

