Actress Destiny Etiko has sparked hilarious reactions online with a recent post shared on her Instagram page

The actress was captured alongside a male colleague as they came together for photographs on a movie set

The actor, however, got distracted by Etiko’s curvy figure and he couldn’t help himself from taking a long look at her

Sharing the post, Etiko, queried the actor and her fans were also spotted in the comment section with funny reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nollywood’s Destiny Etiko is no doubt one of the trending movie stars at the moment with attention-grabbing curvy statures.

Just recently, Etiko took to Instagram with a series of photos taken while she was working on a movie set.

Actress Destiny Etiko queries male colleague for staring at her waist. Photo: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The pictures captured Etiko alongside male colleague, Jerry Williams, who couldn’t get his eyes off her curvy waist as the photographer did his thing.

Sharing the photos on her IG page, the actress called out her colleague and wondered what he was staring at when the pictures were taken.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See her post below:

Social media users react

gossipcelebritygistnaija said:

"Only the smart one will decipher that these two are in a relationship. I won't be suprised when they announce their engagement like Freddie and Peggy."

chiomauloma said:

"It is no trespassing look."

sallay2020 said:

"can you guys makes the LOVE official now ."

iam_onny said:

"Aswearugauwd too of Una too look great together.... I really wish it could be just more than a movie ."

excelin_black said:

"Observation di very necessary ❤️❤️."

zeddykul said:

"Him dey look up Btc mammy❤️ only one destiny but the dreams bigger that's etiko."

chichinwa_ said:

"Love is in the air wear face mask ❤️ they give us the chemistry every time they act together ❤️❤️ i love you guyssssss ."

Destiny Etiko shows off her Enugu mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko took many by surprise after sharing a picture of her property in Enugu.

The movie star took to her IG page with a lovely picture of the all-white palatial mansion which is still being worked on.

Many fans and colleagues thronged her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng