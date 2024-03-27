Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky humbly came out to speak on the procedures that went into place before being the ‘Best Dressed Female”

Recall that the controversial act buzzed the internet with a video of him bragging about having a female category award at the Beasts of Two Worlds movie premiere

Following that, Bob addressed women and every other person who is uncomfortable with his sexual identity

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, best known as Bobrisky, has addressed the tense air following his ‘Best Dressed Female ’ award.

Legit.ng reported that the crossdresser clinched the ‘Best Dressed Female’ and was awarded N1 million at the Beasts of Two Worlds movie premiere on March 24 at Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos State.

Since then, there has been an uproar on social media as Nollywood stars vent their displeasure over the issue.

Nigerian street singer Portable also waded into the matter and went as far as releasing a diss track to taunt the effeminate man.

Amid the ongoing saga, Bod seemed unperturbed and came forward to address women and all those who do not want his personality.

“Respect people how they want to be addressed. I can see a lot of women coming out to say different things. I will not insult anybody. I love women. They are the most powerful gender in the world.”

He continued by saying:

“See, you guys have no choice; you have to accept me. I am part of the sisterhood. Do you hear me? You have no choice, so deal with it. Deal with.”

The beauty man, however, highlighted that he won the award because he dressed according to the movie premiere theme and made a fashion statement.

He also revealed that Femi Adebayo wasn’t the person who picked the winner.

“We had three judges at the event who decided the winner. All Uncle Femi did was to announce the results he was given,” he said.

Reactions trail Bobrisky’s video

@Misturrah:

"One thing about Bob is he will give you the Respect you deserve,but the moment you cross her lane ehnnn you go collect gbas."

@AlgorithmPrime:

"Who de grant this guy interview for face time person wen suppose de prison."

@dozzybreezy:

"I keep on saying this, Nigeria is a joke! There is video and audio evidence where Bobrisky is having sexual relationships with his fellow men. Tell me one good reason why he is still walking freely if not that the Nigerian system is compromised and too corrupted. As far as you have money in Nigeria, you can commit any crime you want."

@symply_feesarh:

"You go explain tire. I just hope all those rogbodiyan won't affect Femi adebayo brand."

@Damrealconcept:

if no be say UNcle femi dey on kolos shey he suppose call bob name sef, na portable fit bob."

@Olawalezee1:

"She talk she don enter una sisterhood. Make una accept am like that."

Kemity slams actress against Bobrisky's award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kemity waded into the viral topic of Bobrisky winning the best-dressed female celebrity award.

The movie star accused her colleagues of enabling Bobrisky and complaining about him winning in a category meant for them.

According to Kemity, the crossdresser has always attended their parties dressed up like a woman, and they never complained until now.

