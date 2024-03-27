Upcoming singer Young Duu called out his colleague Carter Efe over the royalties received for their hit track Onyimo

The former Zazu signee claimed that Carter assigned 30% percent of the profit to him and was shocked to see that he gave N500k

Speaking further on the new development, Young Duu shared screenshot of the demeaning message the skit maker's baby mama sent to him

Upcoming singer Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, best known as Young Duu, has cried to the public over the royalties he received for his Onyimo song with Carter Efe.

The ex-Zazu signee revealed that they sent him 30% of the money made from their smash hit.

Young Duu calls out Carter Efe over Onyimo song. Credit: @carterefe, @official_young_duu, @davido

Source: Instagram

The 30 percent turned out to be 500 thousand naira, and Young Duu feels he was scammed.

He also accused Carter Efe of opening a Twitter account with his name and using it to troll Afrobeats star Davido during his clash with Buju BNXN.

Young Duu also shared a screenshot of a message Carter's lover, Ella, sent him, calling him an illiterate who doesn't know his direction in life.

See the chats below:

Reactions trail Young Duu's outcry

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fruity_april:

"I see people laughing but honestly this is so unfair. This was how Mobad bully started. Because it didn’t work out with cater doesn’t mean he should have stayed back with portable and his bullying. Also nobody is talking about how cater efe baby mama is bullying him with her words. Why should she get involved.At this point, the boy will he isn’t destined to make itI pray he finds his helper. Despite coming from the slum, he is still so humble and responsible."

mhizballer22:

"Everybody is a user. I pray that God should send Yougiduu all the help he needs."

kingcokes:

"30% of the song on Spotify alone should give Young DUU at least 2m, no matter the rate or calculation

beoladcreations_official:

"Portable choosing Snapchat filter to use right now ...by the way so it's only 1.7 million they made from the song? It is."

_black.jenny__:

"Even if it’s 989 euros based on the guy no go school Abi e no sabi maths! But he’s not stup!d… this carter guy is w!cked abeg industry or not! It’s humane period."

Portable exposes Young Duu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable claimed Young Duu was after women and not facing his music career.

The singer made the revelation after Young Duu accused him of sending thugs to beat him.

Zazu also claimed that the young singer was always on substance.

Source: Legit.ng