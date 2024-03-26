Popular Nollywood actor Lege Miamii has updated netizens on his disagreement with actress Eniola Badmus

Recall that Lege recently revealed during an interview that Badmus found her man on his dating show

This led to an altercation between them and Lege took to Instagram to update Nigerians on what transpired

Popular Nigerian actor Kehinde Adams and Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus are once again in the news over an altercation.

Just recently, Legit.ng had reported that Lege exposed the actress during an interview and revealed how she got her man on his popular dating show.

This appeared to lead to a disagreement between the two public figures and Lege took to his Instagram page to update fans.

In the video he posted online, Lege slammed Eniola Badmus. He claimed her head wasn’t correct for her disturbing him among other things.

In Yoruba he said:

“Eniola Badmus don’t you want me to sleep? Look I’m with white people, I’m leaving here and going to France. You see the madness that has befallen you that makes you act like a tout in movies that you still want to be doing in real life, you will see that your head that is not correct will soon be straightened.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Eniola Badmus and Lege’s fight

After Lege updated Nigerians on his fall out with Eniola Badmus, a number of them took to his comment section to react. Many of them believed that President Tinubu would settle their fight since they both supported him during the elections.

Read some of their comments below:

Debbyajokeade:

“Make I go complete fight wey no concern me on YouTube? Na ment Abi malaria?”

masidat_kassim:

“2 friends of the child of our president are about to fight oooo….Kamari.”

shawlarskincare1:

“Seyi tinubu go settle am,Na family matter.”

ola_cash_code_:

“Legs you’re at fault, I watch the video you don’t need to measure her name or say she is picky. She is a celebrity and people will think another things about her nii.”

Olajumokeayodele222:

“Let me be sincere here bro ,you should haven't make mention of her name in the interview..Try and goggle the rules and regulations of match making You need to know better about it.”

abegunde001:

“Why is there fight on social media . VDM and tonto … portable and bob now it’s lege and Eniola.. man Dey fight woman … portable own na man Dey fight man.”

Its.mercified:

“This one na family mattercarry am go meet tinubu make he settle.”

rukkynaughty_2:

“How i wan take marry you @legemiamii when u don dey call out ur in-laws .”

ibrahimkafayatraji__imole:

“Na family matter e no concern us .”

adeola_choco:

“Na she I blame ,You look Lege finish dey expect am to dey discreet LOL jokes on her.”

