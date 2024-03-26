The young TikToker Ego Okoye, who was earlier arrested by Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus made it to the news again

In the new video making the rounds online, the young lady accused actresses of using political connections to oppress Nigerians

The viral clip speculated that she was mocking Eniola, who immediately took to the comments to share a warning message

Young Nigerian TikToker Ego Okoye, once jailed by actress Eniola Badmus, has raised her head again.

The social media user seemed to have been on low after the treatment she received from the Nollywood star.

Lady jailed for defaming Eniola Badmus strikes again. Credit: @sweet_nwaka, @eniola_badmus

However, in a new development, Ego made a video, using her experience, bashed and accused Nigerian actresses of using their influence and political connections to oppress others even when they have done nothing wrong.

The TikTok sensation pointed out how Tonto Dike and Iyabo arrested another controversial internet user, Verydarkman, to buttress her statement.

Considering that she and Verydarkman had similar ordeals at the hands of celebrities, many speculated that she was bad-mouthing at the former body-weight actress.

Eniola Badmus reacts

The film star took the comments of a viral post on Ego Okoye's tantrums to hint at how she is closely watching her.

"Ma Worry," she wrote, translated to "Don't worry."

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Eniola Badmus' response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

b_uniqu.e:

"It’s a good thing she didn’t mention names, would’ve complicated things.. but this girl doesn’t learnnnnn."

wallpaperplace:

"Just like peak milk “ it’s in you “ Nor worry you and VDM go share the same singlet cell."

silvaboymusic:

"Another political power to be used again. See ehn I just pitty una wey dey encourage all these celebrities whenever they want to use their power to oppress. Did she mention her name? And I listened to what she said. She’s very right, if you have money in this country you can lock anyone up which is not supposed to be. Make una no worry until he happen to una relative."

kelvin_kertz:

"The young girl didn't lie. Guilty conscience dey worry Eniola, did she mention your name?"

hawttcocoglam:

"Hmmm the way yall use the little power yall got to intimidate citizens then when it’s yall turn u come online screaming about bad government or they chop bribe rubbish lot."

Georgina Onuoha knocks Eniola Badmus for arresting TikToker

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha accused her colleague Eniola Badmus of detaining and intimidating the influencer who defamed her.

A Tiktoker named Ego asserted that Eniola was a professional pimp. She added that she had once connected an acquaintance of hers with a wealthy man.

In response to her colleague's actions, Georgina Onuoha stated that the Tiktoker should have been prosecuted for defamation instead of being arrested. She stated that defamation is not a crime that necessitates an arrest.

Source: Legit.ng