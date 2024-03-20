Popular Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar is back to shooting movies after being away for a while

Recall that the movie star was battling with undisclosed health challenges for years but she now appears to have recovered

Abubakar shared a series of snaps online of herself on a movie set and also explained her progress

Popular Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has finally returned to acting after taking a break due to health challenges.

Recall that the movie star made headlines after pointing fingers at Nigerian pastor, Apostle Suleiman while nursing her health.

Impressive videos of Halima Abubakar as she returns to work. Photos: @halimaabubakar

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Abubakar was spotted on a movie set with her other celebrity colleagues. In the caption of the clip, the actress thanked God that they were able to finish filming the movie. See the post below:

See another video of Halima Abubakar with Benedict Johnson on set:

Halima Abubakar explains her progress

After her grand return to social media, Halima Abubakar shared a video of herself strutting in a black dress and accompanied it with a caption where she explained how far she had come.

According to the film star, it took a lot of mental, emotional and spiritual work for her to get where she is now. She wrote:

“I’m VERY protective over this current version of me. It took ALOTTT of mental, emotional, and spiritual work for me to get to this stage!!! So if I come off as if l’m “too good” for certain people, situations, events, conversations, whatever. It’s because I am.”

See the post below:

Fans react as Halima Abubakar returns

Halima Abubakar’s return to movie sets and social media drew comments from fans. Read some of them below:

maryam._.hassan:

“U are really among God’s favorites he gave us a second chance.”

facialtherapy.xx:

“Strong head. Imagine they left you for dead but you sef show them say ur meat hard to chop. Aya! Welcome to your reign.”

Queensluxurystoree:

“If second chance was a person……you are loved by God nothing nobody wan tell me.”

Obitaris101:

“That’s a woman who wins without doubt.”

Thedebbyander:

“One of the strongest people I know ❤️.”

K.e.t.t.i.e:

“You are indeed a testimony that God do EXISTs and HE is intentional about us. God's protection and uplifting we pray. Barka da ramadan.”

Queenmnena:

“Chai,,,,,,,See GRACE wey dey radiate oooo God you're too much.I love this woman so much on top that one humility na her second name❤️.”

Latinoluxury1:

“Welcome Queen this is ur time to shine more nd live life to the fullest and appreciate God more no one can eat ur meat .”

