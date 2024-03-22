A heartwarming video captured the moment a Nigerian lady, residing in Canada, surprised her family with a visit after an 8-year absence

The video showed her unsuspecting family’s shock as she emerged from the vehicle, prompting her mother to collapse in joyous praise

The woman revealed her return was to celebrate her sister’s nikkah, marking a poignant family reunion

The mother was overwhemed with emotion as she reunites with daughter. Photo credit: @khaffyluv007

Source: TikTok

The lady disclosed that her long-awaited return from Canada was to attend her sister’s nikkah ceremony.

The touching family reunion, as shown by @khaffyluv007, serves as a testament to the enduring bonds of family love, transcending time and distance.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oritoke Ö said:

“They say it is not good to cry during I don cry hope my fast Neva fasting break like dis.”

User4396154631863:

“Am i crying? may we all that left home for better life never go home empty handed or dead in Jesus name.”

Oloriadunimonisol wrote:

“Please ask me why am I crying I don't even know anyone there. well congratulations to everyone in that wonderful family.”

Doctor opeyemi:

“I pray everyone seeing this comment should succeed in everything he/she is doing in life.”

Khaffyqueenl:

Thanks to you all, tears of joy will never siezed from our home.”

Ade_wealth:

“Another day to shed tears of joy lori afefe again , mine will surely comes in a miraculous way inshallahu.”

Investorpshinenana:

“No matter how long it takes. May GOD grant my parent long life that I'l meet them alive in good health whenever I go home. Amen.”

Modupeola:

“I am crying here because even if I travel out of the country, I don't have my mother to welcome me like this, so emotional.”

LollysMart:

“Ekun ayo ni mami, I felt it too.. wetin sweet pass make person come back home with peace... ani gbe sajo.”

Source: Legit.ng