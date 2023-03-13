Popular Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar, has taken to social media to advice ladies after her alleged experience with Apostle Johnson Suleman

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star advised ladies not to make the same mistake she made by sleeping with someone else’s husband

Halima Abubakar’s candid post soon made the rounds online and got a lot of netizens sharing their interesting reactions

Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has now taken to social media to advice ladies not to make the same mistake she made.

Recall that Halima had been embroiled in drama with popular pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who she claimed to have had an amorous relationship with. She was also struck by a strange illness that affected her for many months.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the convalescing movie star shared a nice photo of herself and accompanied it with a caption where she advised fellow ladies.

Fans react as Halima Abubakar advises ladies not to repeat her mistake by sleeping with people's husbands. Photos: @halimaabubakar

Halima Abubakar told them to stay away from people’s husbands and not to be side chicks. According to her, she does not want them to make the same mistake she made.

The movie star advised that these ladies get a side hustle instead and leave people’s husbands alone.

She wrote:

“Live a life you would be proud of

Thank you all for all the prayers and encouragement, love .I am on a new part,to a new life,.strive to be new you and stay safe and morally right…

No do side chick o…see u soon Find a side business and leave ppls husband. Let’s do this

DON'T MAKE THE MISTAKE I MADE…THE IDEA IS TO BE MORALLY RIGHT”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Halima Abubakar advises ladies not to sleep with people’s husbands

Shortly after the actress shared her post online and admitted to her indiscretions, a number of netizens reacted. Some of them praised her honesty. Read some of their comments below:

oladejobi_foods:

“I love you for coming out boldly,trust me am not gonna judge you lima,my respect for you just added more, I wish you good life in your new life God bless you .”

justlois_albert:

“Welp at least she's honest about it.”

sopreshcosmetics:

“Thank God for you say you don finally get sense to stay clear from people husband.”

egodwin51:

“Waooo this is nice , we love you.”

tinaapanford:

“May God restore all that you have lost for being sincere QUEEN. THE BEST IS YET TO COME. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

jujmmy_jummy:

“Thank you for the advice super ⭐️ I love the new you.I can’t wait to see you winning.u lost a lot.”

oladejobi_foods:

“Our great woman of our time,I’m proud of you,you made a mistake and learn from it and now it keeps you going,I pray that may the good lord bless you above what you can imagine my lima ❤️.”

Halima Abubakar praises Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, over N20m gift

The social media page of Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar was on fire over a post she shared hailing and showering prayers on Regina Daniels and her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko.

In the viral post, the movie star revealed that Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, gave her N20 million.

Halima seemed super-elated and couldn't hold back her emotions as she showered praises and prayers on the billionaire Delta state power couple.

