Halima Abubakar's manager continues to share more details about the actress' deteriorating health

In the latest update, Halima's manager shared some disturbing pictures while stressing that the actress would bounce back soon

The actress's manager went on to drag the AGN for keeping quiet about the actress' health while claiming it was because Apostle Johnson Suleman was a member

In a latest update, the manager of Nollywood star Halima Abubakar has dropped some disturbing photos and videos of the actress.

The manager, in a post via Halima's Instastory, claimed the actress' stomach at some point was big and strong like one who was expecting twins.

Halima Abubakar's manager gives update on actress' health.

Source: Instagram

The manager wrote:

"Her tummy was so big, you d think she had twins. Strongest of them all. Hurry back. My baby was still in good mood even with the pain.. Only strong few can do that.. you will never tell she was ill. My baby will bounce back. Best believe that."



Source: Instagram

Manager writes about Halima's tummy.

Source: Instagram

Manager on Halima's pain.

Source: Instagram

Halima's manager drags AGN

In another post, the actress manager dragged the Actors Guild of Nigeria for keeping quiet on her case while claiming it was because Apostle Johnson Suleman was a member.

Halima's manager calls out Nollywood stars

Source: Instagram

Halima calls out AGN.

Source: Instagram

Halima's manager claims Apostle Suleman is a member of AGN.

Source: Instagram

Halima's manager claims Apostle Suleman gave actress a ring

Over the past few days, there was a drama on social media between Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar and popular cleric Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministry.

In a post via Halima’s Instastory, an individual behind the actress’ account identified as her sibling and manager.

The individual vowed to stand by Halima and fight for her at all costs while claiming that Suleman gave her sister a ring.

The post reads:

“I am not my sister. I am her manager, so let’s be guided pls. At least being human is still a thing. I will stand with her. I will fight for her. We are a united family. We will see you in court Johnson Imodu. You gave my sister ring for Gods sake. Salam.”

Halima Abubakar says Apostle Suleman should be held responsible if anything happens to her

The messy saga between actress Halima Abubakar and popular pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman got to a whole new level as the actress made a bold statement about the man of God.

Halima took to her Instagram story channel to send a firm warning to the man of God and updated her followers about the situation on the ground.

In the post, the actress urged her followers not to worry about her, and if anything happens to her, they should hold the man of God responsible.

